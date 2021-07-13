Austin Callahan drafted by Cincinnati Reds in 18th round

It had been 26 years since a Fremont native had been selected in the Major League Baseball Draft. That drought ended today when 2019 Fremont High graduate Austin Callahan was selected as the 540th overall pick, taken by the Cincinnati Reds in the 18th round. Callahan, selected as a third-baseman, led the Archbishop Bergan High School team to a semifinal appearance in the state tournament in 2019 and helped the First State Bank American Legion Seniors win the Class A State Championship and a semifinal round appearance in the Mid-South Regional, in Hastings. Callahan, who had signed a four-year letter-of-intent to play at the University of Nebraska-Omaha, had a huge season in 2021 for the Hutchinson Community College (KS) Blue Dragons, a season that was shortened because of the Coronavirus pandemic. Over 54 games this past season, Callahan put together a season that produced six Top 10 Blue Dragon single-season statistical finishes. Most notably, Callahan hammered 21 home runs this season, third most in Hutchinson single-season history. Callahan ranked second in the Jayhawk Conference and tied for seventh in the NJCAA in home runs. His 24 career homers are fifth on the Blue Dragon career list.