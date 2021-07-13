Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Austin Callahan drafted by Cincinnati Reds in 18th round

By RANDY SPEER Sports Editor
Fremont Tribune
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cincinnati Reds selected Fremont’s own Austin Callahan with the 540th pick in the 18th round of the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft Tuesday afternoon. Callahan played Hutchinson Community College for two seasons—becoming the first Blue Dragon to hear his name called in the draft in the last three seasons and first ever to be drafted by the Reds—and blossomed.

fremonttribune.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cincinnati Reds#The Moo Callahan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBColumbus Dispatch

As Cincinnati Reds consider trade options, Willy Adames to Brewers offers a lesson

It was nearly two months ago when shortstop Willy Adames showed up to Great American Ball Park in a Milwaukee Brewers uniform for the first time. The Cincinnati Reds sought a starting shortstop all offseason. They whiffed on free agents Marcus Semien, Didi Gregorius and Andrelton Simmons. Adames, then with the Tampa Bay Rays, was one of the several shortstops who came up in trade talks.
MLBWCTV

FSU’s Matheu Nelson selected by Cincinnati Reds in 2021 MLB Draft

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State catcher Matheu Nelson has been selected by the Cincinnati Reds with the 35th overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft. Nelson will join Buster Posey and Cal Raleigh as active Seminole catchers in professional baseball. Nelson’s pick value is listed at $2.10 million. He...
MLBRed Reporter

Players the Cincinnati Reds will not be acquiring this trade season

The trade deadline for Major League Baseball is rapidly approaching, now just a mere eight days away. Eight days for the wheelers and dealers in this here monopoly to redivvy up their wherewithal, with some teams prioritizing the near term against the long term marinations of their counterparts. Where the...
MLBchatsports.com

2021 MLB Draft: Cincinnati Reds draft Matt Mclain 17th Overall

The 2021 MLB draft got off to a hot start with the mock drafts getting blasted all over the place. Things got a bit wonky with interesting names, like Kumar Rocker, sliding down the board. Most mock drafts had the Reds picking all over the place, but most of the players that were slotted to the Reds were taken earlier in the draft. However, it does appear that the Reds have continued a trend with the guy they drafted. The Reds have shown a proclivity for taking highly athletic dudes that have good offensive production in the first round in recent years, such as Nick Senzel and Jonathan India.
MLBvintonjacksoncourier.com

NETTER: Are the Cincinnati Reds for real this time?

I’ve been to six Cincinnati Reds game this season so far, and they’re 2-4 when I’m in attendance. I would say I’ll stop going, but I’ve still got some summer days left to kill before the fall season starts. Just three weeks ago, the Reds won six straight games and...
MLBHolland Sentinel

Saugatuck's Blake Dunn drafted by Cincinnati Reds

He was one of the top outfielders available when the COVID-shortened draft ended, leaving him without a big league team. Dunn, a Saugatuck graduate, went back to Western Michigan for his senior year, waiting another year for that call. That call finally came on Tuesday as Dunn was drafted by...
MLBSportsGrid

Eugenio Suarez Out of Reds Lineup Sunday

The Cincinnati Reds announce third baseman Eugenio Suarez will sit out of Sunday’s series finale against their National League Central rivals, the St. Louis Cardinals. https://twitter.com/Reds/status/1419288430421417984. Suarez will have the day off as the Reds go for the series sweep. He last played in a 5-3 win over the Cardinals...
MLBSportsGrid

Yadier Molina out of Cardinals Lineup Sunday

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina will miss his third straight game Sunday as the Cardinals face the Cincinnati Reds. https://twitter.com/FantasyLabsMLB/status/1419295692254756871. Molina has been dealing with a stiff neck, which has kept him out of the weekend series. He last played in a 3-2 win over the Chicago Cubs on...
MLBOttumwa Courier

Milwaukee Brewers to visit the Cincinnati Reds

Milwaukee Brewers (53-39, first in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (48-42, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: TBD Reds: Tyler Mahle (7-3, 3.59 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 118 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds +100, Brewers -120; over/under is even. BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and Milwaukee will meet on Friday.
MLBchatsports.com

Reds’ catchers are more deserving All-Star replacements than Yadier Molina

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JUNE 26: Tucker Barnhart #16 of the Cincinnati Reds looks on during a game. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images) Once again, favoritism rears its ugly head, and rather than recognizing a deserving player like Omar Narvaez or Will Smith, MLB decides to bow down at the alter of the St. Louis Cardinals. Not only does Yadier Molina have no business replacing the injured Buster Posey in the All-Star Game, but the Cincinnati Reds have two catchers who are more deserving.
MLBchatsports.com

The purgatory-bound Cincinnati Reds

After a wasted weekend at GABP and a sweep at the hands of the Milwaukee Brewers, the Cincinnati Reds have backed themselves into the 2021 season’s keep. At 48-45, a trio of games over the .500 mark, it’s easy to look at things through the goggles created by the team’s putrid success rate over the last three decades and consider the current state of affairs a gold mine. I won’t blame you one bit for that, either, especially given the nature of the team’s roster at the moment. Nick Castellanos and his MVP-caliber season make his opt-out at season’s end a likelihood and Joey Votto isn’t getting any younger, after all.
Baseballthebestmix1055.com

Reds Select Callahan

It had been 26 years since a Fremont native had been selected in the Major League Baseball Draft. That drought ended today when 2019 Fremont High graduate Austin Callahan was selected as the 540th overall pick, taken by the Cincinnati Reds in the 18th round. Callahan, selected as a third-baseman, led the Archbishop Bergan High School team to a semifinal appearance in the state tournament in 2019 and helped the First State Bank American Legion Seniors win the Class A State Championship and a semifinal round appearance in the Mid-South Regional, in Hastings. Callahan, who had signed a four-year letter-of-intent to play at the University of Nebraska-Omaha, had a huge season in 2021 for the Hutchinson Community College (KS) Blue Dragons, a season that was shortened because of the Coronavirus pandemic. Over 54 games this past season, Callahan put together a season that produced six Top 10 Blue Dragon single-season statistical finishes. Most notably, Callahan hammered 21 home runs this season, third most in Hutchinson single-season history. Callahan ranked second in the Jayhawk Conference and tied for seventh in the NJCAA in home runs. His 24 career homers are fifth on the Blue Dragon career list.
MLBnumberfire.com

Kyle Farmer sitting for Reds Sunday

The Cincinnati Reds did not list Kyle Farmer as a starter for Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Farmer will take a seat Sunday while Mike Freeman starts at shortstop and bats eighth. Our models project 190 more plate appearances for Farmer this season, with 3 home runs, 17 runs,...
MLBoklahoman.com

St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds odds, picks and prediction

The St. Louis Cardinals (49-50) play the Cincinnati Reds (51-47) Sunday in their three-game series finale at Great American Ball Park. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. ET. Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Cardinals vs. Reds odds with MLB picks and predictions. Cincy is looking for the...
MLBRed Reporter

Game 97: Reds vs. Cardinals (7:10 PM ET) - Mahle vs. LeBlanc

Nick Castellanos hit the 10-day IL with a busted wrist, the sky is actively falling, and the Cincinnati Reds face a make or break period in what’s otherwise been a promising year. So, of course it’s the St. Louis Cardinals who stand in their way, and the Reds will be forced to go through their longtime nemesis to keep this season’s bleak hopes alive.

Comments / 0

Community Policy