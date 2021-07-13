Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

Horrifying moment Cuban police ‘arrest’ YouTuber during live TV interview at home amid anti-regime ‘freedom’ protests

By Dan Keane
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 11 days ago

CHILLING footage appears to show the moment police arrest a YouTuber during a live TV interview at her home in Cuba.

Dina Stars, a social media activist, was reportedly detained by Cuban security forces while speaking to a Spanish TV presenter amid fierce anti-government protests.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34xZ8L_0aw49mF200
Footage appears to show Dina Stars, a social media activist, being arrested live on air
A friend enters her room to tell her that security services are outside

Thousands of Cubans joined demonstrations in cities and towns throughout the country on Sunday to protest Cuba's economic crisis and handling of the pandemic, with some calling for an end to communism.

Stars, who has been a prominent critic of the government, was speaking to Spain’s Cuatro TV station this afternoon when security services apparently detained her live on air.

Footage of the broadcast shows a friend enter her room to break the news that police are outside, as she warns presenter Marta Flich: “Security is out there… I have to go out.”

As she gets up to go and confront them, the young Cuban says: “I make the government responsible for whatever happens to me.

'I HAVE TO GO'

“They’re forcing me to go with them. I have to go.”

Stars, who has been reporting on the protests, had previously shared a video of a demonstration in Havana and images of pro-government protesters carrying sticks.

She has over 71,000 followers on Instagram, on which she shares posts calling for the government to step down signed #SOSCUBA - the popular hashtag of the rebellion movement.

Her alleged arrest follows two days of fierce protests in the capital Havana and throughout the country amid widespread fury over the country’s dire economic state.

The protests have prompted a ruthless government crackdown, with social media and messaging platforms including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Telegram suspended since yesterday, according to global internet monitoring firm NetBlocks.

The government claims that the demonstrations were orchestrated by US-backed counter-revolutionaries, and blamed the financial crisis on a US economic embargo against the country.

One protests in the southern Havana suburb of La Guinera turned violent late last night, with hundreds of protesters facing off with police and shouting "down with communism”. Two local residents told Reuters they had heard gunfire.

Around 150 people were arrested during or following the biggest wave of protests in various cities on Sunday, according to exiled rights group Cubalex, and only 12 had been confirmed released so far.

Meanwhile, the regime drew international condemnation after yesterday detaining journalist Camila Acosta, who was covering the unrest in the country for Spanish newspaper ABC.

Spain's Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares demanded her “immediate release”, adding: “Spain defends the right to demonstrate freely and peacefully and asks the Cuban authorities to respect it.”

Comments / 0

The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
227K+
Followers
24K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun.com is a US online edition of The Sun, Britain’s largest newspaper and a member of the UK’s press regulator, IPSO. The Sun was launched in 1969 with the slogan “forward with the people,” because that is what we believe in. The Sun cares about the quality of life, the kind of world we live in, and about people. The Sun is more than a newspaper. It is an instigator, an entertainer, a cultural reference point, a finger on the pulse and a daily relationship. The Sun has been a campaigning newspaper since its inception and continues to be so today, with recent reporting focusing on the plight of refuge shelters for abused women and on male suicide. Politically, The Sun stands for ordinary working people looking to get on, building better lives for themselves and their families, regardless of where they grow up or which school they went to. The Sun has endorsed the election manifestos of both the Labour Party and Conservative Party at different points in its long history. At the most recent General Election, held in 2017, The Sun endorsed the Conservative Party. The Sun strives to the very highest standards of accuracy in its reporting, and continues to invest in original journalism in print and online. JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS Our journalists are expected to work to The Editors’ Code of Practice, the industry benchmark for good journalism in the UK, and that Code enforced by the Independent Press Standards Organisation. All but one of Britain’s main newspapers are signed up to the Editors’ Code and agree to abide by its judgments, which includes the publication of adjudications, corrections and clarifications where our reporting falls short of the high standards expected. Where readers have complaints or concerns about our reporting, The Sun has a robust procedure in place to ensure those complaints are taken seriously and dealt with with all deliberate speed. If you believe a story we have published is inaccurate, you can email editorialcomplaints@the-sun.co.uk or write to the Editorial Complaints Department at The Sun, 1 London Bridge Street, London, SE1 9GF.

 https://www.the-sun.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Live Tv#Protest Riot#Spanish#Cubans#Cuatro Tv#Soscuba#Whatsapp#Telegram#Netblocks#Reuters#Abc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Youtuber
News Break
Society
Country
Cuba
News Break
Law Enforcement
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
News Break
Protests
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Spain
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
ProtestsPosted by
Daily Mail

Anti-vaxxers scuffle with riot police and demand they remove their masks as officers arrest 11 demonstrators after thousands descend on Parliament for first of three-day protest to mark 'Freedom Day'

Riot police moved into Westminster this afternoon after officers were attacked by anti-vaccination protesters as traffic was brought to a standstill amid violent scenes in front of the Houses of Parliament. Eleven people were arrested as thousands of maskless demonstrators chanted 'shame on police' and 'arrest Boris Johnson' in the...
Public Safetymarketresearchtelecast.com

Cuban police entered the home of a protester and shot him in front of his children

The shocking images were disseminated on social networks. The episode occurred after popular protests that broke out on Sunday. (Photos: captures / Video: CiberCuba). A protester who participated in the weekend’s protests in Cuba against the government of Miguel Diaz-Canel He was approached by the Police at his home in Havana. Agents of the state security force entered the home, to search, by force and they shot him in front of his family.
POTUSNew York Post

AOC breaks silence on Cuba protests, calls for end to ‘cruel’ embargo

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called on the US to lift what she called its “absurdly cruel” embargo of Cuba Thursday in her first formal statement responding to the ongoing protests that have rocked Havana’s Communist regime. “We are seeing Cubans rise up and protest for their rights like never before,” Ocasio-Cortez...
Los Angeles, CAL.A. Weekly

Cuban-Americans In L.A. Stage Protests Against Cuban Regime

Cuban-Americans have rallied in support of anti-government protests in Cuba which have called for “freedom” from its current governmental regime. With a massive July 11 protest now being dubbed “Dia de la rebeldia nacional” – which translates to the National Day of Rebellion – Cuban-Americans in Los Angeles marched in solidarity with the Cuban people, meeting at multiple Porto’s Bakery locations, as the restaurant chain is widely known for its Cuban origins.
Behind Viral VideosNew York Post

Cuban YouTuber says she’s being taken into custody during interview

A popular Cuban YouTuber known as Dina Stars was taken away by security forces midway through a news interview, according to a report. The YouTuber, whose real name is Dina Fernandez, was being interviewed online for Spanish-language Canal 4 about Sunday’s massive protests in the Communist nation when she abruptly left the room, CNN reported.
Proteststhejacksonpress.org

Journalist Covering Cuban Protests Arrested in Middle of Interview

Cuba’s communist government arrested an independent journalist on Tuesday as she was live on television speaking with a news network about the country’s crackdown on anti-government protesters. Dina Stars was reporting live from Havana on the Spanish news show “Todo Es Mentira” — “Everything Is a Lie” — when she...
Worldkyma.com

Police interrupt live interview to take Cuban YouTuber Dina Stars

Cuban YouTuber Dina Fernandez, known as Dina Stars, said she was being taken away by Cuban state security forces in Havana during a live interview on Tuesday. Fernandez was being interviewed, along with singer Yotuel, by Spanish broadcaster Canal 4 about the unprecedented anti-government protests in which thousands of people took to the streets across the communist-run island on Sunday.
Protestsmarketplace.org

In the face of mass protests, the Cuban government turned off the internet

This week in Cuba, journalists, influencers and regular citizens posted scenes online from the country’s largest antigovernment protests in decades. That is, until the government restricted access to a number of social media platforms. According to the internet monitoring firm NetBlocks, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, and WhatsApp were disrupted. There are...
Worldamericanmilitarynews.com

Video: Cuban journalist detained by Communist police during live TV broadcast

A Cuban journalist and YouTube personality was detained by communist Cuban police who showed up at her home in the middle of a live broadcast on Tuesday morning. From her home in Cuba, Dina Stars joined an interview with the Spanish news program Todo Es Mentira. During that live interview, Stars answered a knock at her door before briefly returning to the show to say she was being detained by Cuban security forces.
Cuba, NYNew York Post

BLM under fire for defending Cuban regime, blaming protests on US

Black Lives Matter has been accused of hypocrisy by ignoring the pleas for help from Cuba’s oppressed citizens — instead blaming the violent protests on US opposition to the Communist “revolution.”. The protest group — founded by “trained Marxists” — released a statement that completely ignored the mass calls demanding...

Comments / 0

Community Policy