Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

2,000-year-old 'Freedom to Zion' coins that commemorated the Jewish revolt against the Romans are uncovered in the Judean Desert

By Stacy Liberatore For Dailymail.com
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 11 days ago

Two coins that are nearly 2,000 years old and feature markings of the Jewish uprising against their Roman conquerors have been uncovered in the Judean Desert.

The first coin was made during the Great Revolt, the first Jewish war against the Romans, and minted around 67 to 68 AD.

It features a vine leaf on one side and 'Freedom to Zion' inscribed on the other.

The other coin was minted around 134 to 135 AD and bears a palm branch surrounded by a wreath with the inscription LeHerut Yerushalayim, which means 'for the freedom of Jerusalem.'

The artifacts were found in the Binyamin region of the West Bank during an archaeological excavation conducted by Bar-Ilan University and the Binyamin Regional Council.

Scroll down for video

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SbYxa_0aw49bX300
The first coin was made during the Great Revolt, the first Jewish uprising against the Romans, and minted around 67 to 68 AD. It features a vine leaf on one side and 'Freedom to Zion' inscribed on the other

The Jewish-Roman war began after Antipater the Idumaean began a cruel reign, a year after Romans took full control of the Syrian province in 63 AD.

The revolts initially started over religious restrictions imposed on the Jews, along with the Romans building a city on top of ruins in Jerusalem – including a pagan temple where a sacred Jewish temple once stood.

Three major wars were fought between the Jews and Romans over the course of 70 years.

The First Jewish-Roman War was from 66 to 70 AD, which was followed by the Kitos War in 115 through 117 AD and finally, the Bar Kokhba revolt that took place from 132 to 136 AD.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KCNHR_0aw49bX300
The other coin was minted around 134 to 135 AD and bears a palm branch surrounded by a wreath with the inscription LeHerut Yerushalayim, which means 'for the freedom of Jerusalem'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17tNI1_0aw49bX300
The artifacts were found in the Binyamin region of the West Bank during an archaeological excavation conducted by Bar-Ilan University and the Binyamin Regional Council. Pictured is an aerial view of the excavation site

The two coins were found in the same region, but about one mile apart.

The coin inscribed with Freedom to Zion was discovered at the Khirbat Jib'it archaeological site, just south of the West Bank town of Duma.

The other coin was found inside a cave on the Wadi Rashash cliffs, which dates to the Bar Kokhba revolt.

Dr. Dvir Raviv, who led the survey, told The Times of Israel: 'The Bar-Kokhba coin from Wadi Rashash indicates the presence of a Jewish population in the region up to 134/5 CE, in contrast to a previous claim that Jewish settlement in the highlands north of Jerusalem was destroyed during the Great Revolt and not inhabited afterward.

'This coin is also the first evidence that the Acrabatta region, the northernmost of the districts of Judea during the Roman period, was controlled by the Bar-Kokhba administration.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V0geE_0aw49bX300
The coin inscribed with Freedom to Zion was discovered at the Khirbat Jib'it archaeological site, just south of the West Bank town of Duma. The other coin was found inside a cave on the Wadi Rashash cliffs, which dates to the Bar Kokhba revolt
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vw1Nb_0aw49bX300
Pictured is a closer look inside the excavation site where the coins were recovered

Besides the coins, archaeologists have uncovered pottery shards and other evidcne that this area was used as a Jewish settlement for some time.

The caves in Wadi Rashash were much smaller than the ones in other areas of the Judean Desert, where Jewish refugees were known to have hidden.

'However, based on the amount of pottery, we can assume that dozens of people found shelter there,' Raviv told The Jerusalem Post.

The caves had the advantage of being very close to the spring and also to an ancient settlement that existed where the Arab village of Duma stands today.

'Therefore we can assume that these refugees found shelter very close to their houses,' Raviv said.

Comments / 1

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

211K+
Followers
81K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In The Desert#Judean#Jerusalem#Jewish#Romans#Binyamin#Bar Ilan University#Syrian#Jews#The Times Of Israel#Ce#Acrabatta#The Bar Kokhba#Evidcne#The Jerusalem Post#Arab
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Desert
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Middle EastNew York Post

Israel unveils major discovery from Jerusalem’s Second Temple era

Israeli archaeologists have reportedly discovered an opulent building where VIPs and members of the elite were likely welcomed on their way to visit the nearby Temple Mount some 2,000 years ago. “This is, without doubt, one of the most magnificent public buildings from the Second Temple period that has ever...
WorldThe Jewish Press

Something is Sinking, and It’s Not Just the Dead Sea

The recently-aired episode of ABC Australia’s “Foreign Correspondent” program, titled “The Sinking Sea,” presents visually stunning images that convey a sense of loss of a major geographic feature of the Middle Eastern landscape. The video documentary by Eric Tlozek, ABC’s outgoing Middle East correspondent, focuses on the demise of the Dead Sea caused by the diminished supply of its tributary waters.
ReligionThe Jewish Press

Ancient Jewish Pilgrimage Site that Palestinians Bar Jews from Visiting

Israeli soldiers invaded, on Monday at dawn, a mosque in Halhoul town, north of the southern West Bank city of Hebron, to accompany colonialist settlers into the holy site, and injured six Palestinians, in addition to causing dozens to suffer the effects of tear gas inhalation. Media sources said several...
Middle EastPosted by
TheConversationCanada

The history of 'Israel' and 'Palestine': Alternative names, competing claims

On May 21, the airstrikes ended, the rockets stopped and the street fighting between Jewish and Arab Israelis abated as Israel and the militant Islamist group Hamas agreed to a ceasefire, ending the fourth war between them since 2008. The war and the actions that culminated in it have been discussed extensively. Both sides have, as always, laid the blame for the latest hostilities at the feet of the other. Sadly, this war and the lead up to it are just the latest entries in a long ledger written in blood and tears. “Israel.” “Palestine.” One land, two names....
SciencePosted by
Daily Mail

Archaeologists prove that a massive stone wall once protected the entire eastern flank of ancient Jerusalem after discovering two new sections

Two newly discovered pieces of stone bulwark from the Iron Age 'unequivocally' proves that ancient Jerusalem was protected by a stone wall, archaeologists said on Wednesday. The new pieces, 14 meters (46ft) and three meters (10ft), were discovered at the archaeological site in Silwan, a Palestinian neighborhood in east Jerusalem just south of the Old City.
ReligionAtlas Obscura

Found: A Massive Medieval Cathedral From a ‘Forgotten’ Nubian Kingdom

Beneath the sands of a deserted Sudanese town called Old Dongola, on the eastern bank of the Nile River, archaeologists have discovered traces of a time when the place bustled with life. Specifically, they’ve revealed a church that appears to be the largest ever discovered in the Nubian region, comprising parts of present-day Egypt and Sudan.
BusinessNew York Post

Coming soon to Israel: Judea and Samaria’s Ben & Jerry’s, a copycat brand

A nonprofit group says its plans to knock off Ben & Jerry’s in Israel — and it’s itching to go to court if the ice cream maker tries to stop it. The Shurat HaDin Law Center in Tel Aviv has applied to distribute Ben & Jerry’s frozen desserts in the West Bank under the name “Judea and Samaria’s Ben & Jerry’s” — arguing that the Vermont-based company forfeited its trademark rights when it said it would be freezing sales in “the Occupied Palestinian Territory.”
Posted by
Odessa American

Hebrew scholars vetted Old Testament

The Masoretes were a group of Hebrew scholars who worked for 400 years to collect all the versions of the Old Testament and refine them into an authoritative text. Meaning “preservers of tradition,” they consisted of two families, Ben Asher and Ben Naphtali, who worked in the city of Tiberias on the western shore of the Sea of Galilee from the Fifth Century through the 10th Century.
Middle Eastcreativeloafing.com

The Archaeological Claim to Jerusalem

Israel Archaeological ExpertThis is the archaeological refutation of the academic critics who deny Israel’s historic connection between the Jewish people and their ancient homeland!Hidden under thousands of years of dust and debris lies a treasure trove of relics containing the biblical secrets of our nation and the claim to our homeland. The latest archaeological discoveries in the ancient city of Jerusalem and throughout the Land of Israel have uncovered key findings that present a powerful and convincing case for the biblical story and for the Jewish claim to Israel—even for those who have a hard time believing.Join Israel archaeological expert Rabbi Avrohom Stolik for a thrilling journey back in time to reveal the Jewish claim to the Holy Land and discover your Israelite roots in the land of our ancestors.Tuesday, July 13 | 8:00 pmEvent Fee: $15.
Middle Eastriverdalepress.com

More than meets the eye on recent Israeli conflict

My mother was part of one of 97 Jewish families in Sheikh Jarrah in the early 1990s, but the Jewish roots there go back much further. As the Sheikh Jarrah case awaits the court’s decision in Israel, many voices can be heard asserting that Israeli Jews are “colonizing” the Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, and that Israel is trying to “Judaize” Jerusalem. My family’s history undermines those claims and suggests the accusations are but another attempt to eradicate the history of a Jewish community.
ReligionCleveland Jewish News

49 cisterns tell the story of the destruction of the Temple, and much more

Like a well-kept secret, the cisterns of the Temple Mount are concealed, barred and padlocked by the Jerusalem Islamic Waqf. In ancient times, the cisterns refreshed pilgrims arriving at the Temple. A few originally functioned as shaft graves or quarries from which stones were carved to build the Temple, filling with water only years later.
ScienceTelegraph

2,000-year-old border stone of Emperor Claudius uncovered in Rome

A border stone laid by Emperor Claudius almost 2,000 years ago to mark the newly enlarged confines of ancient Rome has been uncovered in the Italian capital, the first discovery of its kind in more than 100 years. The 6.2-feet-high travertine marble stone dates to 49 AD, when Claudius expanded...
ReligionCleveland Jewish News

Rare ‘Book of Judges’-era inscription found in Southern Israel

A rare, 3,100-year-old inscription was discovered during excavations in southern Israel, the Israel Antiquities Authority announced on Monday. The partial inscription, written in ink on a small pottery jug, was recovered in the Shahariya forest at Khirbat er-Ra‘i, near Kiryat Gat. The vessel, which can hold approximately one liter (a...
Middle EastTime

Negev Desert, Israel

This arid stretch of southern Israel brings the past alive: it’s home to the bohemian, Bedouin-influenced city of Be’er Sheva, a peak rumored to be the real Mount Sinai, and amber canyons and concealed valleys that make for amazing hikes. Sinai or not, Mount Karkom’s 7,000-year-old rock carvings will tempt the amateur historian; farther south, agriculturalist Elaine Solowey is cultivating dozens of threatened or endangered plants, such as ancient date palms and frankincense, in a special garden, due to open to the public in 2022. Nearby, vintners have revived a long-dead Nabataean wine region by using more innovative approaches to grape growing, like grafting them onto vines that can withstand higher levels of saline. And the Six Senses Shaharut, opening in August, will offer luxurious villas that blend into the cliffside, providing boundless desert views. There is also a tented Bedouin-style restaurant, camel stables and a full-service spa. —Lucy Thackray.
ProtestsCleveland Jewish News

Polish nationalists disrupt commemoration for Jewish pogrom victims

WARSAW (JTA) — Several dozen nationalist protesters disrupted a commemoration ceremony for Jewish victims of a 1941 pogrom in Jedwabne, Poland, symbolizing the country’s fraught debate over who should be blamed for World War II-era atrocities. The nationalists brought flags and signs and disturbed people praying at the site of...

Comments / 1

Community Policy