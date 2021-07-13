Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Mj Rodriguez makes history as she becomes first trans woman nominated for lead actress Primetime Emmy

By Justin Enriquez For Dailymail.com
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 12 days ago

Mj Rodriguez has made history as the first transwoman to be Primetime Emmy nominated for top category outstanding lead actress in a drama.

The 30-year-old actress earned the recognition for her work starring as house mother and nurse Blanca Rodriguez-Evangelista in FX ballroom culture period drama series Pose.

Ron Cephas Jones, 64, from the series This Is Us made the announcement during the livestream of the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards nominations on Tuesday morning while joined by his daughter Jasmine Cephas Jones, 31, of Hamilton fame.

Scroll down for video

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TdRIY_0aw49SXO00
Trailblazing: Mj Rodriguez (seen in New York back in April) has made history as the first transwoman to be Primetime Emmy nominated for top category outstanding lead actress in a drama

Rodriguez was excited about the milestone as she told Variety: 'I do believe this is a pivotal moment. There’s never been a trans woman who has been nominated as a leading outstanding actress and I feel like that pushes the needle forward so much for now the door to be knocked down for so many people — whether they be male or trans female, gender nonconforming, LGBTQIA+, it does not matter.

'A moment like this extends and opens and elongates the possibilities of what’s going to happen and I believe the Academy is definitely making it possible and their eyes are more than open.

'Yes, I do believe they’re going to continue, and I also feel like we’re going to keep speaking and encouraging and informing and educating people around the world. I think that’s the most important thing.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uF6p0_0aw49SXO00
Shining star: The 30-year-old actress earned the recognition for her work starring as house mother and nurse Blanca Rodriguez-Evangelista in FX ballroom culture period drama series Pose

No doubt this is a massive moment when it comes to LGBTQIA+ representation - especially for trans representation - at the Emmys which are considered to be the biggest night in television.

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

211K+
Followers
81K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mj Rodriguez
Person
Ron Cephas Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmy Nominations#Emmy Awards#Emmys#Lgbtqia#Academy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesIn Style

MJ Rodriguez Just Made Emmys History

You may have been enjoying a delicious lunch or twiddling your thumbs trying to think of a witty reply for your Bumble crush this afternoon, but across town, history was being made. The 2021 Emmy nominations just dropped, and it seems like we may be able to put our faith in the (Television) Academy again!
MoviesEW.com

Zero transgender characters in major Hollywood movies for four years running

As Mj Rodriguez made history for transgender actors in the television space, GLAAD finds Hollywood still has a long way to go. The LGBTQ media organization acknowledges the past year resulted in a unique situation for theatrical movies, but it still went ahead with its 2020 Studio Responsibility Index, their report card for sorts on how well Hollywood's major studios brought LGBTQ representation to the screen. GLAAD found that, out of the 44 films released by those entities, none of them included trans or non-binary characters.
Family RelationshipsHello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston celebrates joyous family news

Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Aniston and her family who are celebrating some happy news this week. It has been revealed that the Friends star's niece Eilish Melick, 24, and her husband Sean Nebbia, 26, have welcomed a baby boy, making her a great aunt!. Taking to Instagram, Jennifer's...
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Julia Roberts’ 16-year-old daughter surprised everyone with her Cannes appearance

Arnold Schwarzenegger, Ethan Hawke, Uma Thurman, Will Smith Y Cindy Crawford are some of the celebrities whose children followed in their footsteps and they rose to fame in different artistic branches. To that list can be added Julia Roberts Y Danny Moder because her 16-year-old daughter, Hazel, surprised everyone with his appearance on the red carpet of Cannes. Is a celebrity coming?
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Rihanna pokes fun at the Olympics with funny response to Sha'Carri Richardson

Sha'Carri Richardson might not be in Tokyo right now getting to compete in the Tokyo Olympics, but that's not stopping the Team USA track star from living her best life. Richardson, 21, put on an elegant sequined gown and shared a selfie in what appears to be a hotel room with her 2.2 million Instagram followers, along with the caption, "Beauty before the beast is unleashed."
Beauty & FashionHello Magazine

Katie Couric causes a stir with super-short hair

Katie Couric left her fans in a tizzy after sharing some gorgeous photos of herself with super-short hair. The journalist took a trip down memory lane in honour of the Tokyo Olympics and posted several throwback snaps of herself from the various ceremonies she has covered for NBC. In one...
CelebritiesPeople

Quentin Tarantino Almost Cast Jennifer Lawrence for This Role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

One Once Upon a Time In Hollywood portrayal almost looked entirely different, director Quentin Tarantino is now revealing. While chatting on Monday's episode of Marc Maron's WTF podcast, the 58-year-old director opened up about how Jennifer Lawrence was originally considered for the role of Charles Manson cult member Squeaky Fromme, a part that would later go to Dakota Fanning in the 2019 film.

Comments / 0

Community Policy