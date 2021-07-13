Sentara Family in Chase City offering free physicals July 14

Sentara Family Medicine will be providing FREE physicals Wednesday, July 14th, 2021 from 5:30 to 8:00 pm at their Chase City location. All students wishing to play a sport during the 2021-2022 school year are encouraged to attend. Athletes must have a physical to participate in any activity for any sport. You may access a blank copy of the form that will need to be filled out here: https://www.vhsl.org/vhsl-physical-form/ (The physical form is new this year--see attachment). Please have the form filled out to the best of your ability BEFORE arriving at the clinic. Anyone with an incomplete or blank form will be sent to the back of the line to fill it out. Also, attached is a flyer for the event. The flyer will be placed in a few locations in the BMS building and posted on social media as well.