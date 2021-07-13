RRCC Updates Articulation Agreement with RMCAD to include Graphic Design and Print Production AAS. Agreement Allows for a Seamless Transition to a BFA. LAKEWOOD, CO - On May 21st 2021, Red Rocks Community College (RRCC) and Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design (RMCAD) updated their articulation agreement and will now allow students receiving their Graphic Design and Print Production AAS to effortlessly transfer up to 60 credits and continue their education towards their Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) in Graphic Design at RMCAD. “Red Rocks Community College is a fantastic partner with us here at RMCAD. We are so excited to see how this articulation agreement will help interested RRCC students transition into our RMCAD Graphic Design community." says Jim Reiman, the Chair of Graphic Design and the Chair of Photography at RMCAD. Students with a minimum 2.0 cumulative grade point average (GPA), C, or better in liberal arts classes, and a B or better in studio arts classes will now be guaranteed transfer admission to RMCAD.