If Adrian Martinez doesn't play some top-notch ball in 2021, his veteran teammate will be among the most surprised. And Austin Allen knows as well as any that Nebraska's quarterback being 'that dude' is what stirs the whole dang drink. If Martinez is the stirring straw that the tight end suspects he will be, the pass catching stats will come Allen's way naturally – even if he'd gladly take more W's over a few more receptions.