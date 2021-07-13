Cancel
Environment

Britain to be warmer than Brazil as Azores air plume sparks 28C heatwave

By Nada Farhoud
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 11 days ago

Britain will be warmer than Brazil this weekend as a heatwave brings temperatures of 28C.

The sizzler forecast by the Met Office would break the record for the year’s warmest day so far, 25.6C on June 2.

On Wednesday, the mercury will climb to 26C in the south and 24C in the north due to a warm air plume from the Azores.

Temperatures of 27C in Manchester and 28C in London are predicted by Sunday, a degree hotter than in Rio.

Met Office forecaster Nicola Maxey said: “We’re going to see warm sunshine and dry conditions from midweek onwards.

Crowds on the beach in Southend-on-Sea

“It’s looking as though these settled conditions will dominate for the rest of July and into August. It doesn’t mean we won’t see rain or cloud but for the most part it’s looking good.”

The forecast will be welcomed by millions of Britons planning holidays at home. Average temperatures for this time of year are usually about 21C.

Bookies Coral have cut the odds on this summer being the hottest in the UK on record to 1/2.

Sunshine on Brighton beach in East Sussex

They are offering 10/11 for the UK’s highest ever temperature of 38.7C being surpassed, and 5/4 if the mercury reaches 40C.

A spokesman said: “There’s a strong chance the UK will have its highest ever temperature in the next few months.”

The heatwave could cause discomfort for millions people with hayfever, with pollen counts set to soar today.

Enjoying the sunshine in deckchairs in Green Park on a hot and humid day in London

Levels will be “very high” across England by the end of the week and “high” across Scotland.

Allergens expert Max Wiseberg said: “Hayfever sufferers will bear the brunt of the highest pollen counts of the year from Wednesday.”

It comes after the nation was lashed by downpours on Monday.

London and the south coast were hardest hit with many areas hit by flash floods. Train and Tube stations were forced to close, including Euston.

London Fire Brigade said it had taken more than 1,000 calls related to flooding.

The Met Office warned the number of “extremely hot days” could rise from 10 to 37 if global warming is not curbed.

Applying suncream in Eastbourne

The increase in days on which temperatures exceed 25C could occur with a global average 4C rise, a study in the journal Climatic Change said.

A weather station in Lapland recorded 33.5C on Monday, its second highest temperature ever.

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain's most trusted news brands.

Related
Environment
Daily Mail

Torrential thunderstorms, lightning and hailstones lash the UK as roads and homes are hit by a deluge of rain as Met Office issues amber warnings for flooding across the UK

Thunderstorms bringing lightning and torrential rain to the south are set to continue until Monday, forecasters have said. The Met Office has issued an amber warning for storms covering London and some of the Home Counties where homes and businesses are at risk of flooding, lasting until 7pm on Sunday.
Environment
The Independent

UK Weather: Warnings in place as heatwave makes way for thunderstorms and flash flooding

Parts of the UK have been hit by torrential downpours and lightning as the country’s heatwave made way for stormy conditions.A yellow thunderstorm warning is in place across the south of England and Wales until 10pm Saturday, while another will come into place across the southeast from 9am until midnight Sunday.The Met Office has warned of lightning, hail, gusty winds and heavy rain which could cause flash flooding and disruption to traffic.The recent heatwave, which saw an extreme heat warning issued across parts of the UK as record-breaking temperatures were recorded, faded on Friday as warm conditions were replaced by...
Environment
The Independent

Parts of London flooded as post-heatwave thunderstorm warning issued

Motorists had to be rescued by emergency services in parts of London after heavy rain left roads flooded in the capital. Roads in parts of south London were submerged in rain amid post-heatwave thunderstorms.A number of motorists had to even abandon their cars on main roads as they became half submerged in the deluge, and the rain became heavier as the afternoon wore on.The affected roads were in Clapham and Camberwell, as well as Kingston and Worcester Park in south-west London.In Worcester Park, Sutton, a man is seen walking through flood water that reaches his mid-thigh – in a...
Environment

UK weather: London floods as Met Office issue amber warning

Thunderstorms bringing lightning and torrential rain to the south are set to continue until Monday, forecasters have said. The Met Office has issued an amber warning for storms covering London and some of the Home Counties where homes and businesses are at risk of flooding, lasting until 7pm on Sunday.
Environment
The Independent

London flooding: Areas of city flooded as post-heatwave thunderstorm warning issued

Motorists had to be rescued by emergency services after heavy rain left roads flooded in parts of London. Heavy post-heatwave thunderstorms flooded roads in the south and the east of the city.A number of motorists had to abandon their cars on the main roads after they became half-submerged in the deluge, and the rain became heavier as the afternoon wore on.Cars were mainly affected by water collecting in dips under bridges on roads that included dual carriageways.A boat had to be used by a rescue crew to reach motorists stuck in their cars under a bridge in Worcester Park,...

