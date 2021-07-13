Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

'Just say we won': What Rudy Giuliani drunkenly told Trump on election night when states like Pennsylvania were too close to call, book claims

By Nikki Schwab
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 11 days ago

An inebriated Rudy Giuliani advised now former President Donald Trump on election night to 'just say we won' when Michigan and Pennsylvania hadn't been called yet.

Washingoton Post reporters Carol D. Leonnig and Philip Rucker detailed the election night scene at the White House for their new book, I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump's Catastrophic Final Year, with an excerpt released Tuesday.

Trump had invited nearly 400 people to the White House for an election night gathering - one that Melania Trump had wanted cancelled - and Giuliani, along with his son Andrew, a Trump aide, were set up on a laptop watching vote tallies in the Map Room.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fNj7c_0aw45uum00
Rudy Giuliani advised then President Donald Trump on election night to 'just say we won' when key states like Michigan and Pennsylvania hadn't been called yet - and later when Arizona was called for his rival, now President Joe Biden, a new book claims 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZCHZ4_0aw45uum00
The book I Alone Can Fix It details how Rudy Giuliani, pictured in New York in June, told Trump advisers and then Trump that the president should just say he won Michigan and Pennsylvania and later the entire election, once Arizona was called for Biden 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DytTk_0aw45uum00
Washingoton Post reporters Carol D. Leonnig and Philip Rucker detailed in a new excerpt of their forthcoming book how Rudy Giuliani told President Donald Trump to 'just say we won' before key states were called on election night 

'After a while, Rudy Giuliani started to cause a commotion,' Leonnig and Rucker wrote. 'He was telling other guests that he had come up with a strategy for Trump and was trying to get into the president's private quarters to tell him about it.'

'Some people thought Giuliani may have been drinking too much,' the authors went on, adding that Trump's campaign manager Bill Stepien was pushed to go talk to the former New York City mayor.

Stepien, Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Trump spokesman Jason Miller took Giuliani to a room off the Map Room to hear the so-called strategy.

Giuliani then asked the state of play in certain swing states.

He asked about Michigan.

Trump's advisers said it was too early to tell.

'Just say we won,' Giuliani suggested.

The Trump lawyer then asked about Pennsylvania and got the same response.

'Just say we won Pennsylvania,' Giuliani said.

The strategy, the authors wrote, was just announcing that Trump had won states before they were called.

Meadows, Stepien and Miller pushed back.

'We can't do that,' said Meadows. 'We can't.'

After Arizona was called by Fox News in favor of now President Joe Biden - a move that produced shockwaves through the White House that night - Giuliani pushed Trump to take his advice.

'Just go declare victory right now,' Giuliani told the president. 'You've got to go declare victory now.'

Trump listened, telling the waiting crowd, 'Frankly, we did win this election. We did win this election,' while the actual results of the election, which Biden won, took days to tabulate.

Michigan and Pennsylvania both went blue for Biden.

The authors described Trump's campaign aides being 'infuriated' by Giuliani's advice.

'It's hard to be the responsible parent when there's a cool uncle around taking the kid to the movies and driving him around in a Corvette,' one said. 'When we say the president can't say that, being responsible is not the easiest place to be when you've got people telling the president what he wants to hear.'

'It's hard to tell the president no. It's not an enviable place to be,' the adviser added.

Especially because Trump believed in the run-up to election night that he would win a second term.

He had just come off a whirlwind tour of the swing states where he attracted large crowds, who had voyaged out to see the president despite the coronavirus risks.

Biden refused to hold large rallies due to the COVID-19 threat, so there was no apples-to-apples comparison.

Florida, Trump's adopted home state, and a place where the campaign had spent a lot of energy attracting Latino supporters, looked good early on - and Trump would win that swing state.

It was the midwest, Georgia and Arizona that were more problematic.

Trump had also ignored Stepien when he told the president 'it's going to be good early.'

Stepien had explained to Trump that he could be up after polls closed, but then see leads get whittled away as mail-in ballots, more likely being used by Democratic voters, were counted.

When Trump saw the numbers change, he suggested something was amiss.

'Why are they still counting votes?' Trump asked, according to the authors. 'The election's closed. Are they counting ballots that came in afterward? What the hell is going on?'

A spokesman denied that Trump ever said this.

Trump told adviser Kellyanne Conway that something 'nefarious was at play,' the authors wrote.

'They're stealing this from us,' Trump said. 'We have this thing won. I won in a landslide and they're taking it back.'

Trump's early proclamation of victory and his paranoia over ballots laid the groundwork for what would be called 'the big lie.'

The authors wrote that Trump 'seemed to truly believe he had been winning.'

Polls had long predicted that Biden would win the White House after Trump's disastrous response to the coronavirus crisis.

But Trump was reacting to, as one adviser put it, 'The psychological impact of, he’s going to win, people were calling him saying he’s going to win.'

'And then somehow these votes just keep showing up,' the aide told the authors.

Leonnig and Rucker's book is one of a handful of books about the end of the Trump's time in office that will arrive in bookstores in January.

Last week, Trump preemptively pushed back on the new books.

'It seems to me that meeting with authors of the ridiculous number of books being written about my very successful administration, or me, is a total waste of time,' said Trump in a statement sent by his political action committee.

'They write whatever they want to write anyway without sources, fact-checking, or asking whether or not an event is true or false.'

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

211K+
Followers
81K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Florida State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Melania Trump
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kellyanne Conway
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Night#Washingoton Post#The White House#Fox News#Latino#Democratic#Bookst
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
White House
Related
POTUSNew York Post

Rep. Ronny Jackson, ex-White House doc, predicts Biden will be forced to resign

Rep. Ronny Jackson, the former White House physician-turned-congressman, says he’s “terrified for our country” in the wake of President Joe Biden’s disastrous town hall this week — and that he doubts whether the commander in chief has the cognitive ability to make it through a full term. “He’s completely LOST...
Arizona StatePosted by
CNN

‘Sore loser’ Trump reaps fruits of election lies in Arizona

CNN — Ex-President Donald Trump’s big lie came full circle on Saturday as he traveled to Arizona to dangerously seize on the false fruits of a sham election “audit” precipitated by his own discredited claims the 2020 election was stolen. On a late afternoon of delusion and incitement, Trump offered...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

The GOP’s grave mistake

CNN — As Ronna McDaniel, chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC), falls back on talking points that suggest Americans are fed up with Democratic policies, I’m left wondering what alternate reality she’s living in and what polls she’s looking at. The Biden administration is currently polling favorably among most Americans — and higher than Donald Trump ever did in his four years in office (his highest Gallup approval rating never exceeded 49%).
POTUSPosted by
CNN

How Trump proved Pelosi right

Frida Ghitis (@fridaghitis) a former CNN producer and correspondent, is a world affairs columnist. She is a frequent opinion contributor to CNN, a contributing columnist to The Washington Post and a columnist for World Politics Review. The views expressed in this commentary are her own. View more opinion on CNN.
Presidential ElectionNewsweek

How Kamala Harris' Approval Rating Stacks Up With Mike Pence's 6 Months into Vice Presidency

After six months in office, polling suggests that more voters disapprove of Vice President Kamala Harris than approve of the job she has done thus far. Survey results from Politico/Morning Consult released on Wednesday showed that just 45 percent of respondents held a favorable view of the vice president's performance. Meanwhile, 47 percent had an unfavorable view and 5 percent said they had no opinion. The survey had a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percent and was conducted from July 16 to 18.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Surprise! Donald Trump isn't putting his money where his mouth is on election 'fraud'

(CNN) — These two paragraphs from The Washington Post are both unsurprising and deeply troubling:. "Former president Donald Trump's political PAC raised about $75 million in the first half of this year as he trumpeted the false notion that the 2020 election was stolen from him, but the group has not devoted funds to help finance the ongoing ballot review in Arizona or to push for similar endeavors in other states, according to people familiar with the finances.
Presidential ElectionMSNBC

Lawrence: Joe Biden said he wants to change the Senate's ‘filibuster’ rules. So why do many people think he said the opposite?

Lawrence O’Donnell, Norm Ornstein and Jonathan Alter discuss Pres. Biden’s recent answer about whether he would support getting rid of the filibuster to pass a voting rights bill—and what Biden must do to get all Democrats behind it. As Ornstein says, “We’re gonna need the President to step in – not just quietly, privately - persuasively to get a change in the rule… to put all of his efforts into crafting a kind of voting bill that will get 50 votes.”July 24, 2021.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

What Ted Lasso knows about Joe Biden

(CNN) — Every presidential era has its pop-culture avatar. It's a tradition going back at least as far back as the Kennedys and the King Arthur musical, Camelot, which became shorthand for their administration. The Reagan era offered up associations with Top Gun, with its swaggering confidence and military posturing. The Obamas had Hamilton, recasting the founding era with a defiant diversity and brilliant songwriting.

Comments / 0

Community Policy