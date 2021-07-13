Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could win an Emmy for their explosive interview with Oprah

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey has been nominated for an Emmy award.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex could be presented with a shiny gong after Oprah with Meghan & Harry: A CBS Primetime Special sent shockwaves through the showbiz world in March, when the pair made bombshell claims about their lives as Royals.

On Tuesday, the official list of nominations for the awards ceremony was released, with their dramatic interview included in the Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special category.

The two-hour special first aired on March 7 and caused controversy after Meghan and Harry shared some unsettling revelations during the chat with Oprah.

Former Suits actress Meghan claimed there were "concerns" over their son Archie's skin colour.

She also shared that she had suffered from "suicidal thoughts" and alleged that she was denied help from the Royal family during her private struggle.

Harry went on to claim that his father and brother, Prince Charles and William, are "trapped" in the institution of the monarchy.

The interview aired on ITV on March 8 and attracted a whopping 11.1million viewers.

The couple could win the award when the ceremony takes places in the US on September 19.

Other contenders include My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman and Vice Showtime.

It has not been confirmed if Meghan and Harry will be in attendance of the ceremony.

Recently Meghan and Harry were granted an award for limiting their family to two children, following the birth of their daughter Lilibet Diana.

According to charity Population Matters, they were honoured for making the “enlightened decision” not to have any more children and as a result reducing their impact on the environment.

The UK-based charity, which campaigns to achieve a sustainable population, said the couple were being recognised as “a role model for other families”.

Meghan and Harry welcomed baby Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor on June 4, following the birth of their son Archie on May 6, 2019.

