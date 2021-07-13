Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could win an Emmy for their explosive interview with Oprah

By Brogan-Leigh Hurst
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TCxe1_0aw45s9K00

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey has been nominated for an Emmy award.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex could be presented with a shiny gong after Oprah with Meghan & Harry: A CBS Primetime Special sent shockwaves through the showbiz world in March, when the pair made bombshell claims about their lives as Royals.

On Tuesday, the official list of nominations for the awards ceremony was released, with their dramatic interview included in the Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special category.

The two-hour special first aired on March 7 and caused controversy after Meghan and Harry shared some unsettling revelations during the chat with Oprah.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DjItw_0aw45s9K00
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been nominated for an Emmy Award ( Image: Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese v)

Former Suits actress Meghan claimed there were "concerns" over their son Archie's skin colour.

She also shared that she had suffered from "suicidal thoughts" and alleged that she was denied help from the Royal family during her private struggle.

Harry went on to claim that his father and brother, Prince Charles and William, are "trapped" in the institution of the monarchy.

The interview aired on ITV on March 8 and attracted a whopping 11.1million viewers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sNYBz_0aw45s9K00
The interview aired on ITV on March 8 and attracted a whopping 11.1million viewers ( Image: SplashNews.com)

The couple could win the award when the ceremony takes places in the US on September 19.

Other contenders include My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman and Vice Showtime.

It has not been confirmed if Meghan and Harry will be in attendance of the ceremony.

Recently Meghan and Harry were granted an award for limiting their family to two children, following the birth of their daughter Lilibet Diana.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TAcHF_0aw45s9K00
They could win an award for their explosive interview ( Image: Harpo Productions/ITV)

According to charity Population Matters, they were honoured for making the “enlightened decision” not to have any more children and as a result reducing their impact on the environment.

The UK-based charity, which campaigns to achieve a sustainable population, said the couple were being recognised as “a role model for other families”.

Meghan and Harry welcomed baby Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor on June 4, following the birth of their son Archie on May 6, 2019.

Do you have a story to sell? Get in touch with us at webcelebs@trinitymirror.com or call us direct 0207 29 33033.

Comments / 0

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

374K+
Followers
77K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Letterman
Person
Oprah
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Oprah Winfrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Meghan Harry#Cbs#Itv#Showtime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Royals
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

The Palace Has Issued This "Warning Shot" to Harry & Meghan, Say Sources

Historically, the Royal Family's response to rumors and tabloid stories has been summed up by five words: "Keep calm and carry on." But now, things are changing. In recent weeks, the Palace has made clear that they are no longer going to remain silent if Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, or friends and supporters in their camp, put out what they deem to be "false or misleading statements" detrimental to the royals, as Best Life reported last month. Though it may have taken some time for the royals to come to that conclusion, a new showdown over a comment in a documentary has proven their approach has evolved.
CelebritiesPosted by
SheKnows

Prince Harry Says Daughter Lilibet Is So Different From Little Archie Already

They say having one kid is like, well, having one kid, but once you have two children the balancing act really begins and it seems like Prince Harry agrees. In London today for the highly-anticipated unveiling of his mother Princess Diana’s statue on what would have been her 60th birthday (July 1), the Duke of Sussex talked all things fatherhood with fellow new dad Ed Sheeran (he and wife Cherry Seaborn had their daughter Lyra Antarctica 10 months ago) at the 2021 WellChild Awards, according to Hello! magazine. Harry was a surprise guest at the charity event and chatted for the first time about new daughter, Lilibet Diana.
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Meghan Markle Refuses To Kiss And Make Up With Her In-laws

British royal family news divulges that it’s business as usual for Meghan Markle who reportedly intends to stay the course in her chosen path concerning her royal in-laws. In other words, according to one royal expert, she is planning to “stick to her guns” as far as that alleged palace row with Prince William regarding her reported bullying of staff.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Here's What The Queen Did After Prince Harry Landed In The UK

As reported by Harper's Bazaar, Prince Harry returned to the U.K. on June 25, 2021. A statue of his late mother, Princess Diana, will be unveiled on July 1, which would've been her 60th birthday. Upon his return, a royal spokesperson confirmed to the outlet that Harry arrived at Frogmore Cottage, a place that has happy memories for the Duke of Sussex. Before he and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, resigned as senior members of the royal family and moved to California, Prince Harry and his wife resided in the cottage with their son, Archie.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Best Life

This Is the One Lie Prince Harry Won't Cover in His Memoir, Say Sources

The news that Prince Harry is writing memoir due out next year has sent shock waves through Buckingham and Kensington Palaces, which were reportedly unaware a tell-all book penned by the prince was in the offing. The Royal Family had already been bracing for the worst with next month's release of the updated edition of 2020's sudsy Finding Freedom, which is said to cover the behind-the-scenes story of Megxit as well as the events in the Sussexes' lives since moving to California, as told by the couple's closest friends and allies.
CelebritiesFox News

Prince William is ‘furious’ at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle for ‘speaking with the world’s press’: source

Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship has allegedly remained strained. The brothers reunited on Thursday to unveil a statue of their mother, Princess Diana, on what would have been her 60th birthday. The event in the Sunken Garden at London’s Kensington Palace was their second public meeting since Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stepped away from royal duties over a year ago.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Truth About Elton John's Relationship With Meghan Markle

It's no secret that British legend and singer Elton John is popular amongst Hollywood greats and British royalty. The 74-year-old, who will be embarking on his final tour in 2022, is friends with Lady Gaga (who is also the godmother of his son), Sam Smith, Mariah Carey, and Prince Harry, to name a few (via InStyle). John's most enduring friendship, though, is with Prince Harry, as he literally watched him grow up in the public eye.

Comments / 0

Community Policy