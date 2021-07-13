Joseph “Burton” Reid, 80, of Taylorsville, passed away on Tuesday morning, July 13, 2021. Burton was born on December 28, 1940, in Caldwell County, to the late Hayden Burke and Cecil Pennell Reid. During Burton’s working career, he worked as a heavy equipment operator, electrician, cut timber, and finally was a truck driver for the furniture industry. He was a member of Oxford Memorial Baptist Church, enjoyed hunting, farming, and loved his dogs. Burton will also be remembered for raising a garden every year in order to distribute the produce to those in the community who couldn’t help themselves.