Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Township Of Taylorsville, NC

Joseph “Burton” Reid

By Editor
Taylorsville Times
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoseph “Burton” Reid, 80, of Taylorsville, passed away on Tuesday morning, July 13, 2021. Burton was born on December 28, 1940, in Caldwell County, to the late Hayden Burke and Cecil Pennell Reid. During Burton’s working career, he worked as a heavy equipment operator, electrician, cut timber, and finally was a truck driver for the furniture industry. He was a member of Oxford Memorial Baptist Church, enjoyed hunting, farming, and loved his dogs. Burton will also be remembered for raising a garden every year in order to distribute the produce to those in the community who couldn’t help themselves.

www.taylorsvilletimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Troy, NC
State
California State
City
Township Of Taylorsville, NC
City
Conover, NC
Caldwell County, NC
Obituaries
State
Tennessee State
County
Caldwell County, NC
City
Pittsboro, NC
City
Catawba, NC
Township Of Taylorsville, NC
Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hannah Roberts
Person
Sarah
Person
Luke Roberts
Person
James Donald
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Point#Stony Point#Alexander Funeral Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Country
Germany
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McCarthy mocks Cheney and Kinzinger as 'Pelosi Republicans'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday derided Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) as "Pelosi Republicans" for serving on a committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Reporters asked McCarthy in the Rose Garden of the White House about the panel established to...
Wyoming StateNBC News

Ex-US Sen. Mike Enzi of Wyoming dies after bicycle accident

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Recently retired U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi of Wyoming has died. He was 77 years old. Enzi died peacefully Monday surrounded by family and friends, former Enzi spokesman Max D’Onofrio said. Enzi had been hospitalized with a broken neck and ribs three days after a bicycle accident. The...
Fort Worth, TXABC News

Airlines cite concerns about fuel shortages at some airports

FORT WORTH, Texas -- The fuel needle is moving closer to “empty” at some U.S. airports. American Airlines says it’s running into fuel shortages at some smaller and mid-size airports, and in some cases the airline will add refueling stops or fly fuel into locations where the supply is tight.
POTUSReuters

Biden, Kadhimi seal agreement to end U.S. combat mission in Iraq

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi sealed an agreement on Monday formally ending the U.S. combat mission in Iraq by the end of 2021, but U.S. forces will still operate there in an advisory role. The agreement comes at a politically...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Former Sen. Barbara Boxer attacked in California

Former Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-Calif.) was attacked in Oakland, Calif., on Monday but not seriously injured, according to a statement on her official Twitter account. Boxer, 80, was allegedly pushed in the back by an assailant who stole her cellphone before jumping into a waiting car, according to her statement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy