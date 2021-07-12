Summer Movie Guide: Why The Adventures Of Craig & Smokey In “Friday” Are A Must-See
If there’s a quotable movie that you can watch endlessly, it’s Friday. The 1995 classic follows a young Chris Tucker (as Smokey) and Ice Cube (as Craig Jones) who somehow gets fired on his day off. As a result, the two best friends find themselves owing a drug dealer some money after getting high on their own supply. So, they’ve got to pay back the money they owe or be killed as hilarity –and wild events– ensue throughout the rest of the day.hotspotatl.com
Comments / 0