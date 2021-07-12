Summer Movie Guide: Why The Adventures Of Craig & Smokey In “Friday” Are A Must-See

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. When it comes to classic Black movies from the 1980s, you can’t forget about Do The Right Thing. Fresh off She’s Gotta Have It and School Daze, Spike Lee hit the jackpot again with the film set in his native of Brooklyn, New York. The 1989 film follows Lee’s character, Mookie, amidst a blistering heatwave as he works at an Italian pizzeria where interactions with the owner’s racist lead to tension. While documenting just another summer in the neighborhood, everything comes to a head when the pizzeria’s wall of fame doesn’t include any Black patrons. Mookie’s friend Radio Raheem demands the photos be changed, but the altercation ends with the cops being called and Raheem being killed after an officer puts him in a chokehold.