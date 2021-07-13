Cancel
What’s Trending?! What Dream Job You Would Want If You Could Get It? [WATCH]

By India Monee', Justin Thomas
Posted by 
93.1 WZAK
93.1 WZAK
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. If you’ve seen TikTok lately, then you’ve seen millennials and Gen Z have found a creative way to land their dream jobs. Using the platform, they’re using social media to spread their qualities and what they’re looking for. The Rickey Smiley Morning Show shares what their dream job would be if they weren’t on the radio. Along the way, we get some old stories, and why Gary decided to take photos in his Wendy’s uniform.

wzakcleveland.com

Comments / 0

93.1 WZAK

93.1 WZAK

Cleveland, OH
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

93.1 WZAK has Cleveland's best mix of R&B! Listen on your Amazon Echo. Enable WZAK in the Amazon Alexa app. Once enabled say “Alexa, play 9-3-1-W-Z-A-K.”

 http://WZAKCleveland.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rickey Smiley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dream Job#Radio#Millennials#Tiktok
Related
Behind Viral VideosThe Verge

How to teach TikTok what you like to watch

TikTok is a brand-new type of social media platform. Unlike more traditional platforms like Instagram or Twitter where you manually curate your feeds by choosing to follow others — most likely, people you know — TikTok uses an algorithm to curate a highly personalized feed of videos. This algorithm can get shockingly specific as it gathers the videos it thinks you’ll like.
FacebookMonroe County Advocate

What would you do with a three day weekend?

If you’ve spent your life working, as most of us have, you’ve come to cherish three day weekends. Three days in a row of not having to get up before I’m ready? Sign me up!. And let’s be honest. Getting up when we’re ready is really what a day off...
Celebritiesthesource.com

Cardi B Recalls Telling Offset She Was Pregnant For a Second Time: “I think I’m pregnant, bro.”

Cardi B made a special appearance on BARDIGANGRADIO on Stationhead and while there, she discussed the joys and challenges of her second pregnancy. During the conversation, Cardi revealed that she started to suspect being pregnant during her rehearsals for her performance at the Grammys with Megan Thee Stallion. Cardi B stated she had a headache, was nauseous, and had motion sickness. She took a pregnancy test, which confirmed her suspicions and revealed to her husband Offset “I think I’m pregnant, Bro.” They would also laugh and state “Lord, we have so much to do!”
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Upworthy

Stay-at-home mom films everything she does in a day after boyfriend says she doesn't do anything

A young mom went viral on social media after she single-handedly disproved the widespread misconception that stay-at-home moms have it easy. Responding to her boyfriend's ignorant comment that she does nothing while he works all day, TikTok user sierra_not_ciara filmed a day in her to show the endless list of tasks and chores she has to deal with. "I just want to feel appreciated... so many things I didn’t even record," the mom-of-two captioned the now-viral video. The clip showed the 22-year-old tending to her children's needs while simultaneously running around the house to keep it as clean as possible.
Posted by
Page Six

Tyra Banks wears glam outfit in hot tub with Megan Thee Stallion, goes viral

That’s one dressed-up dip. While interviewing Megan Thee Stallion in a hot tub for Sports Illustrated, Tyra Banks skipped swimwear, instead puzzling fans with her less-than-waterproof wardrobe choice. While the first-ever rapper to cover the SI Swimsuit Issue was dressed for the occasion in a colorful cut-out bathing suit, 47-year-old...
MusicPosted by
93.1 WZAK

Marvin Sapp’s Looking For 10 New Artists To Join His New Music Label, Elev8 Media & Entertainment [EXCLUSIVE]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Marvin Sapp has made a lot of changes in his life recently and now he’s betting on himself. Hailing from Grand Rapids, Michigan, the musician and pastor decided to move at the age of 52-year-old and is now the Senior Pastor at Chosen Vessel Cathedral in Fort Worth, Texas. On top of stepping out on faith in his life, he’s doing the same thing in his career.
MusicPosted by
93.1 WZAK

Hot Spot: The BeyHive Calls To Boycott The Emmys & T-Pain Rants About Originality In Music [WATCH]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. The Emmy nominations dropped yesterday and it was a loaded list! Disney led the pack with 146 nominations, HBO with 130 nominations, and Netflix with 139 nominations. Oprah was nominated for her interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry but Beyonce’ was not. The BeyHive called a boycott of the show because she submitted the visual for 12 different categories and didn’t get nominated for any.

