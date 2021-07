Hilda Mae Schmidt (Klotz), age 97, of Perrysburg, passed away peacefully on July 6, 2021, at the Franciscan Care Center of Sylvania. Hilda was born and raised in Helena, Ohio, and graduated from Gibsonburg High School. Her many loves included travel, reading, gardening, many friends, Grace United Methodist Church, but most of all her family. She will be remembered by many nieces and nephews, cousins and by her best friend since 1964, Gerry Bunte.