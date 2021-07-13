Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Why Builders Stick with Lumber Despite Price Hikes and Shortages

constructforstl.org
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom NAHB: With builders grappling with record-high lumber prices and supply shortages over the past year, why are so few willing to switch away from traditional wood framing methods?. A June 2021 survey for the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index (HMI) reveals several reasons, but one stands out above the...

www.constructforstl.org

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lumber#Housing Market#Wells Fargo#Single Family Homes#Nahb#Hmi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Housing
Related
Real EstateHousing Wire

Are we back to a normal housing market?

In the last few months in my articles for HousingWire, I have written that monthly supply has been rising and that this increasing supply was the most critical metric for the housing market, specifically the new home sales market. According to the recent Census report, the three-month average is now...
BusinessFortune

The historic lumber bubble is over, with price falling 68% from peak

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. For the eighth consecutive week, the price that sawmills charge distributors for lumber is down. Last week, the "cash" market price of lumber fell $90, to $485 per thousand board feet, according to data provided...
San Carlos, CASan Mateo Daily Journal

Falling lumber prices are not the whole story

Depending on where you get your information, you might think lumber prices are falling. Some are and some are not. In the western United States we use a lot of green (not dry) and dry 2x4 thru 2x12 Douglas Fir for framing buildings along with a grade of plywood called CDX. And while these commodities have been coming down for a month (give or take) or so, they still have a ways to go before prices are at pre-pandemic levels.
Real Estatenationalmortgageprofessional.com

Housing Market’s Supply Gains Momentum

A new Redfin report reveals that the housing market’s supply side is slowly rebuilding as more homes for sale become available and pending sales decline. Pending sales decreased 11% since peaking in May 2021, and are down 4% from the same period in 2019. Asking prices have been basically flat...
Bozeman, MTBozeman Daily Chronicle

Home prices still rising in Bozeman

Bozeman’s residential real estate market continued to see high prices and low inventory this month, and homes sold twice as fast as a year ago. The median price for a single-family home in June was $720,000, a 49% increase from June 2020, according to a monthly real estate report from the Gallatin Association of Realtors.
Constructionprobuilder.com

Off-Site Construction in 2020: Small But Poised to Grow

Just 3% of all single-family home construction came from off-site methods, but the National Association of Home Builders expects it to rise in the years ahead. The ongoing skilled labor shortage and lack of affordable housing are two factors the NAHB sees impacting the increase in off-site construction methods. Out of the 912,000 single-family homes completed in 2020, there were 28,000 using modular and panelized or pre-cut construction methods. The year with the largest share of modular or panelized homes was in 1998 when 7% of homes used off-site methods.
Real Estatethemreport.com

Supply Constraints Holding Back Potential Sales

“Some of the slowing in the sales pace likely reflects a move toward normalization in homebuying demand following the pandemic-related surge,” said Doug Duncan, Fannie Mae’s Chief Economist. “A recent measure of homebuilders’ sentiment revealed a pullback in the buyer foot traffic metric, which reached the lowest level in nearly a year, while the June 2021 Fannie Mae Home Purchase Sentiment Index showed a further increase in the share of respondents indicating it’s a bad time to buy a home. We believe many of the past year’s buyers likely pulled forward their intended purchases to take advantage of low mortgage rates and remote working opportunities, while stimulus checks provided down payment support.”
ConstructionCrain's New York Business

Interesting times for construction contractors

Many construction contractors are currently facing tough decisions regarding future work, pricing of the work, and profitability. Despite the pandemic, most contractors are coming off very profitable 2019 and 2020 years by completing work that was already on the books. The Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) helped these contractors keep their employees and deal with the inefficiencies that were caused by the pandemic, but contractors are now left with a market that does not have enough new work. In addition, any work that is being released has many bidders and extreme competitiveness that drives the prices down at the same time when many of the associated costs, such as building materials and labor, are all increasing. Due to the situation, contractors are forced to decide on whether or not they should take on work at lower prices than usual, with the hope that nothing will further decrease the profit during the job. By taking on work at these prices, this puts significant pressure on the contractor’s finances. If the work is not properly monitored or managed, it could even put contractors out of business. If a contractor decides to take on less profitable work, they must monitor the project on a daily basis and make sure they have adequate funds to get through the project.
Real EstateZacks.com

US Housing Market Resumes Growth Journey: 4 Funds to Tap

Remote working and low mortgage rates have been fueling housing demand since the coronavirus outbreak. But supply constraints continue to be a constant hurdle to the growth trend. Demand for homes in the suburbia is still strong and with resurgence in cases, especially fears of the delta variant, people continue to move out from the urban locations.
ConstructionTelegraph

Builders fear cement shortage will persist until 2022

Senior figures in the construction industry fear a shortage of raw materials will drag on into next year. Builders are struggling to secure sufficient quantities of bricks, cement, timber, and other crucial supplies. Demand is high as many Britons seek home improvements to give themselves more space, funded with cash saved during lockdowns. Meanwhile, Covid-19, Brexit and disruption in Chinese ports and on the Suez Canal have restricted supply.
Delaware StateUS News and World Report

High Lumber Prices Affect Delaware Home Construction

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The price of lumber in the United States skyrocketed in early May, when lumber cost as much as $1,700 per thousand board feet. However, Kolby Dukes, a manager at Dukes Lumber Co. in Laurel, is hopeful for decreased pricing in the fall and more stability in the lumber industry.
Real Estatempamag.com

What will it take to bring house prices to reasonable levels?

Nothing short of a “full-on crash” can bring Canada back to reasonable pre-pandemic home prices, according to financial expert Rob Carrick. In a recent column for The Globe and Mail, Carrick said that rate hikes will not be as effective as proponents assert. “Given how stretched house prices are, higher...
Real Estatedallassun.com

Indexes show housing market losing strong demand from Covid period

The home and real estate sector, which outperformed the broader market during the pandemic, is returning to pre-COVID levels. On Monday, the National Association of Homebuilders reported builder sentiment softening, as higher input costs and rising home prices appear to be denting the traffic of potential homebuyers. While groundbreaking on...
Constructioneyeonhousing.org

Modular and Other Non-Site Built Housing In 2020

The total market share of non-site built single-family homes (modular and panelized) was at 3% of single-family completions in 2020, according to Census Bureau Survey of Construction data and NAHB analysis. This share is expected to rise moderately in 2021 and in the years ahead, due to the ongoing labor shortage in the residential construction sector and the need to lift labor productivity amid declining housing affordability.
Real EstatePosted by
TheStreet

US Housing Starts June And Softwood Lumber Prices July: 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, July 23, 2021 /CNW/ - US housing starts for June 2021 jumped +6.3% compared to May, at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.643 million. This is the highest in three months amid strong demand from buyers, elevated materials costs, and a shortage of qualified workers. For June 2021, total residential starts in the US increased by +49% from the same month one year ago, when it was 840,000.After spectacular increases so far this year, permits for future homebuilding in June were up by +35%, to a rate of fell 5.1% to a rate of 1.6 million units, compared to June 2020 when it was 891,000.
Grand Rapids, MImibiz.com

Lumber prices, acquisitions fuel record-breaking quarter for UFP Industries

GRAND RAPIDS — Wood products manufacturer UFP Industries Inc. continues to achieve record-breaking sales numbers as it navigates a volatile industry. Late Wednesday, the Grand Rapids-based UFP Industries (Nasdaq: UFPI) announced $2.7 billion in sales for the second quarter of 2021, marking a 117-percent increase over the second quarter of 2020.
Gas Pricetherealdeal.com

Raging wildfires threaten lumber market, home builders’ costs

Just as lumber prices were finally falling, wildfires and extreme weather are threatening to pull them right back up. Fires raging in the western United States are beginning to have a negative impact on lumber output. Canfor, one of the biggest lumber producers on the continent, is among the companies cutting back production in response to the weather events, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Real Estateworldpropertyjournal.com

Builder Confidence Edges Lower in North America

Building Material Challenges Still Persist in July. According to the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB)/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index (HMI) released this week, strong buyer demand helped to offset supply-side challenges relating to building materials, regulation and labor as builder confidence in the market for newly built single-family homes inched down one point to 80 in July 2021.

Comments / 1

Community Policy