Betty Ellen Coger, age 93, of Perrysburg, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. She was born on July 10, 1927, to George and Luella (Hahn) Best, and was a graduate of Perrysburg High School. Betty loved to travel and spend time with family and friends. Her fondest accomplishment was visiting all 50 states. She was a member of numerous organizations including the VFW and Maumee Eagles.