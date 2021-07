Hannah Katherine Bakies and Christopher Edward Fox were united in marriage on June 26, 2021, at 2 p.m. The wedding was held at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Columbus, Ohio, and officiated by Father Bill Ferguson. The bride is the daughter of Gregory and Karen Bakies of Perrysburg, and the groom is the son of Kenneth and Margaret Fox of Olmstead Falls, Ohio. Emily Wyrick served as maid of honor,…