Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Arsenal suffer nightmare start to pre-season with Hibs defeat - 5 things you missed

By Alex Richards
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ziPRj_0aw42RTc00
Alexandre Lacazette leaves the field after Arsenal's 2-1 loss to Hibs (Image: PA)

Arsenal began pre-season with a disappointing 2-1 defeat against Hibernian at Easter Road.

Mikel Arteta's men, without their Euro 2020 stars, fell to a surprise loss in Edinburgh, as they kicked off their 2021-22 campaign.

The Spaniard's side should have taken an early lead, only for Eddie Nketiah, starting alongside Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, to fire wide when clean through on goal.

Reiss Nelson went close after 20 minutes, before the home side opened the scoring; Cedric Soares' back pass bounced high, goalkeeper Arthur Okoronko completely missed his kick, and Martin Boyle tapped into an empty net.

Hibs doubled their lead in the 70th minute, taking advantage of some awful defending at a set-piece, as Daniel Mackay headed home.

Nicolas Pepe and Thomas Partey linked up moments later to win a penalty - Partey's clever clipped pass searching for Pepe in behind, only for him to go down under a tug - only for the Ivorian's tame effort to be saved.

Emile Smith Rowe did net shortly after, following a sweeping move down the right, but it was too little too late as the Gunners suffered defeat. Here are five things you may have missed from the encounter...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Re7P_0aw42RTc00
In-demand Emile Smith Rowe scored for the Gunners (Image: Getty Images)

Deja vu for Maitland-Niles

It feels like we’ve been here before.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles, desperate to make career for himself in Arsenal ’s first-team in his preferred midfield role, gets an opportunity to play there early in pre-season.

Last year, as the Gunners built up for post-lockdown fixtures and the resumption of the 2019-20 season, he was given such a chance - but ultimately, it led to little in the way of real, bona-fide first-team opportunities in that position, with Arteta continually preferring him at full-back or wing-back.

Maitland-Niles joined West Brom in January on loan to play in his preferred position, but, while Sam Allardyce was happy with his performances, he couldn’t stop the Baggies from being relegated.

Now he’s back being offered another chance by Arteta but the feeling remains that if Maitland-Niles wants to play there on a regular basis long-term, then he needs a permanent move away.

Okonkwo’s nightmare

Teenager Okonkwo would probably have been hoping for an afternoon at Easter Road where he went under the radar.

It tends to be what most goalkeepers want.

Unfortunately for the 19-year-old, his 45 minutes will be remembered for his awful error that handed Hibs the lead.

Cedric’s backless did him few favours; it was high, bouncing, awkward. But Okonkwo should have been able to clear his lines.

Instead he fluffed it, failing to make contact with his kick, and allowing Boyle to tap into an empty net.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43bZ1a_0aw42RTc00
Martin Boyle capitalises on a goalkeeping calamity to put Hibs ahead (Image: SPORTPIX.ORG.UK)

Arteta’s fury at corner failure

It’s early pre-season, but don’t let that stop you thinking that Mikel Arteta won’t show his annoyance.

When Daniel Mackay was left all alone to nod home a free header after some utterly dismal marking at a second-half set-piece, the Spaniard vented his fury towards those around him.

He was far from happy at seeing a number of players lose their men - and you can bet he’ll have had a few choice words for them post-game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wZ5GY_0aw42RTc00
Mikel Arteta looks on (Image: Getty Images)

Pepe’s cameo

In truth, Nicolas Pepe was probably Arsenal’s best attacking player of all those that appeared.

The record signing was inventive, made good passes, tried to beat people, and showed moments of quality.

He also won a penalty - did he go down to easily? perhaps - which he then stepped up to take himself.

Unfortunately, his tame effort was easily saved.

Willock’s absence

Joe Willock’s future has been the source of much debate following his outstanding loan spell at Newcastle United.

The expectation in recent weeks has been that he would be handed a chance to impress by Arteta in the coming weeks - particularly with Arsenal a little short in midfield right now.

Instead, he played no part at Easter Road, and amid fresh reports of renewed talks with Newcastle over a switch, his absence is only going to heighten the speculation over his future.

Comments / 0

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

374K+
Followers
77K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Mackay
Person
Thomas Partey
Person
Sam Allardyce
Person
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
Person
Joe Willock
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Martin Boyle
Person
Reiss Nelson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Newcastle United#Hibernian At Easter Road#Spaniard#Ivorian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Related
Soccerchatsports.com

Arteta on... the defeat, pre-season, Smith Rowe

Mikel Arteta was philosophical after our defeat to Hibernian at Easter Road on Tuesday night. Our manager spoke to Arsenal Media after the game, and this is what he told us:. Well I'm always disappointed when we lose a football match but it is the first game, we played with many kids and we only had four training sessions. We've trained really hard and you could see that the players were a little bit leggy. I think we conceded the first goal, an accident, and the second goal was clearly offside.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Arteta defends Arsenal keeper Okonkwo after Hibs blunder

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has not lost faith in third-choice goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo after his horrendous mistake against Hibernian. The 19 year-old had a debut to forget after his mistake allowed Hibernian to score their opening as they stunned Arsenal with a 2-1 win at Easter Road. Asked about the...
Premier Leaguegoal.com

Balogun on target as Rangers hold Arsenal in pre-season friendly

The Super Eagles centre-back was among the goals at Ibrox Stadium as both teams struggled to score the winning goal. Leon Balogun scored the opening goal in Saturday’s pre-season friendly match as Rangers settled for a 2-2 draw against Arsenal. Balogun placed his header past Arthur Okonkwo to break the...
Premier Leaguepunditarena.com

Arsenal have lost to Hibernian in their opening pre-season game

Hibs defeated Arsenal 2-1 this evening. Arsenal have lost 2-1 to Scottish Premiership side Hibernian in their opening pre-season match ahead of the 2021/22 campaign. Despite the game being a friendly, the result against Hibs will not make comfortable viewing for Arsenal fans who will be hoping for an improvement on last season’s eighth-place finish in the Premier League.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Raul Jimenez is back! Wolves striker returns to the starting XI to play pre-season friendly against Crewe.. 230 days after fracturing his skull in horrific clash with Arsenal's David Luiz

Raul Jimenez has made a long-awaited and emotional return for Wolves after suffering a serious head injury last season. The talismanic striker clashed heads with Arsenal defender David Luiz on November 29, 2020 and was immediately stretchered off. Jimenez, 30, was taken to hospital for severe trauma, and was eventually...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Rangers v Arsenal LIVE: Nuno Tavares makes his debut as Mikel Arteta's men look to bounce back from pre-season defeat by Hibernian in friendly against Steven Gerrard's Scottish Premiership champions at Ibrox

Arsenal will be hoping to react to their midweek defeat by Hibernian when they face Scottish champions Rangers on Saturday. An Arthur Okonkwo mistake and Daniel MacKay header saw the Gunners lose 2-1 at Easter Road on Tuesday, with Emile Smith Rowe scoring a late consolation. They now travel to...
Premier League90min.com

The goalkeepers Arsenal should prioritise signing over Aaron Ramsdale

It seems like years since Arsenal could proudly boast a dependable number one who didn't regularly drop clangers - well, it seems like years because it is years. Argentina international Emiliano Martinez looked as though he could be the man to end all that, but for reasons very much unknown, he was flogged to Aston Villa and the rather error-prone Bernd Leno regained the gloves after recovering from injury.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Mikel Arteta considering wide-attacking role for young striker

Manager Mikel Arteta is claimed to be looking into using future Arsenal star Folarin Balogun in a new wide role this season. The 20 year-old is yet to make his Premier League debut, but after impressing in the Europa League last term, before turning down a number of offers to leave the club in order to sign a new long-term deal in North London, looks set to get his chance to shine with the Gunners.
Premier League90min.com

Arsenal keen to sell Alexandre Lacazette this summer

Arsenal are willing to let Alexandre Lacazette leave the club this summer, with the striker deemed surplus to requirements at the club. The Frenchman arrived at the Emirates as the Gunners' record signing in 2017, moving from Lyon for £52m. However, he has never fully justified that price tag over his four seasons.

Comments / 0

Community Policy