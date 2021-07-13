Olympic Games preview at 67 kg in Greco-Roman: Cuba’s Ismael Borrero Molina aims to repeat as Olympic champ in bracket featuring four other World champions

Dates of competition: Tuesday, August 3 and Wednesday, August 4. U.S. representative: Alejandro Sancho (Colorado Springs, Colo./U.S. Army WCAP) Five previous World champions lurk within the confines of the 67 kg Greco-Roman weight class for the Tokyo Olympic Games. Out of the four, Cuba’s Ismael Borrero Molina is the only one that owns an Olympic medal. Borrero Molina claimed gold at the 2016 Olympics wrestling at 59 kg. Borrero Molina did not compete during 2017. He was back in action in 2018, bumping up to the 67 kg weight class. At the 2018 World Championships, his first at his new weight class, Borrero Molina failed to place, finishing 16th. Since then, he’s been untouchable, winning his last five tournaments including the Granma Cup, the 2019 Pan Am Championships, the 2019 Pan Am Games, the 2019 World Championships and the 2020 Pan Am Championships. Additionally, Borrero Molina is a 2015 World champion and a two-time Central and Caribbean Games champion (2014, 2018).