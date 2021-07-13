Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

See the Best of the Smoky Mountains on This One-day Only Historic Train Ride

By Stacey Leasca
Posted by 
Travel + Leisure
Travel + Leisure
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Watauga Valley Railroad Historical Society and Museum is bringing travelers one very special ride. On Sept. 11, 2021, the museum is once again sponsoring a ride on the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad, a favorite railway of film producers thanks to its stunning scenery. It all begins in Bryson City, where passengers will have a bit of time to explore and dine in one of several restaurants.

www.travelandleisure.com

Comments / 0

Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure

13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
345K+
Views
ABOUT

Your connection to the world of travel, brought to you by our editors. Questions? Stories?

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Historical Museum#Mountain#Smoky Mountains#Restaurants#First Class#Open Air Coach
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Fishing
Related
Bryson City, NCPosted by
Claudia Stack

Riding the Great Smoky Mountain Railroad in Bryson City, NC

Great Smoky Mountain Railroad locomotive/picture by Claudia Stack. Although my family has visited western North Carolina many times before, we usually stay in Blowing Rock near Boone, NC. We wanted to do something a little different for my husband’s birthday weekend. I decided to book a train ride on the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad, which runs out of Bryson City, NC.
Simpsonville, SCPosted by
Only In South Carolina

Take A Ride On The Only Miniature Train In South Carolina For A Fun Adventure The Family Will Love

South Carolina’s railroad history stretches all the way back to 1827, when the South Carolina Canal and Rail Road Company ran the nation’s first regularly scheduled passenger train. Today, visitors to Heritage Park in Simpsonville can ride a replica steam engine model scale train that mimics the trains that used to pass through Simpsonville in […] The post Take A Ride On The Only Miniature Train In South Carolina For A Fun Adventure The Family Will Love appeared first on Only In Your State.
Travelvisitmysmokies.com

5 Perks of Staying in Smoky Mountain Cabins by the Creek

If you’re trying to decide where to stay on your next trip to the Smokies, you should consider booking a cabin! Many cabins have all kinds of great amenities, and one of the best perks is being right next to a creek! You’ll love waking up to a beautiful sight every day, and your kids will love being able to play in the water! Here are 5 perks of staying in Smoky Mountain cabins by the creek:
Williamson, WVWOWK

One of the largest side-by-side trail riding festivals: Dirt Days is back!

WILLIAMSON, WV (WOWK) — Thousands of adrenaline junkies and out-of-towners make their way to the tri-state every year to experience this area’s amazing riding trails. If you don’t mind getting a little dirty, the Dirt Days Riding Festival is for you. The event kicks off Saturday, July 24 in Williamson, West Virginia. Executive Director of the Tug Valley Convention and Visitors Bureau, Wes Wilson says the event has something for everyone.
TravelPosted by
KISS 106

Don’t Miss These Underground Caverns in the Smoky Mountains

Maybe you're planning your first-ever trip to the Smoky Mountains in Tennessee or maybe you are a seasoned traveler to Gatlinburg and Sevierville and you're looking for a new and exciting adventure for your next visit. Either way, you do not want to miss out on an underground expedition below the Smoky Mountains.
AnimalsDaily Times

Great Smoky Mountains Association calendar features wildlife photography

Great Smoky Mountains Association’s 2022 wall calendar, featuring photography of wildlife throughout the Smokies, is now available for purchase both in park stores and online. Each of the images is accompanied by information about the pictured species, from diet to behavior and habitat. “One of the great things about designing...
Old Westbury, NYNewsday

See large-scale model trains ride at Old Westbury Gardens

Attention railroad buffs, train enthusiasts and garden lovers: The Great Pine Railway, a one-of-a-kind, outdoor large-scale model railroad exhibit, is rolling at Old Westbury Gardens. "This is the first time we’ve done a full garden railway outside," says Paul Hunchak, director of visitor services and public programs for Old Westbury...
TrafficPosted by
Only In Rhode Island

See The Most Exquisite Rhode Island Scenery On Newport & Narragansett Bay Railroad’s New Aquidneck Island Train Rides

Gorgeous scenery is all around us here in Rhode Island. Yet we don’t always take the time to fully enjoy it. Fortunately, there’s a new train excursion that will allow you to sit back, relax, and soak in the most exquisite island scenery. Newport & Narragansett Bay’s newest Aquidneck Island excursions will take you on […] The post See The Most Exquisite Rhode Island Scenery On Newport & Narragansett Bay Railroad’s New Aquidneck Island Train Rides appeared first on Only In Your State.
Shawnee County, KSkmaj.com

$1 Train Rides @ Gage Park

July is National Parks and Recreation month and Shawnee County Parks + Recreation has some fun activities planned. You can ride the Gage Park mini train for only $1 on Thursdays in July. Other highlights include $5 yoga in the park with Dirty Girl Adventures on Thursdays. On Tuesday, July 27th enjoy $5 pool entry at Shawnee North Family Aquatic Center. And Food Truck Friday, July 30th, at Shawnee North Community Center. You can see the full calendar of events at this link: SCPRparksandRec.
Festivalchattanoogapulse.com

Great Smoky Mountains Hot Air Balloon Festival Returns Even Brighter

On August 21st, the Great Smoky Mountains Hot Air Balloon Festival will celebrate its fourth year with high expectations. Professional balloonists will light up the Tennessee evening sky with an unforgettable glow. A spectrum of hope, happiness, and color will cast over the breathtaking Smoky Mountain sunset like never before. The 2021 event will return to the Townsend Visitors Center at 7906 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Columbia, SCsc.edu

Smoky Mountain homecoming

Geography alumna named superintendent of Blue Ridge Parkway. For the 14 million tourists who visit every year, the Blue Ridge Parkway offers a leisurely joyride through nature. For University of South Carolina geography alumna Tracy Swartout, ’95, who became the national park’s first female superintendent in May, it’s more like a homecoming.
LifestyleRegister Citizen

Katahdin Woods and Waters gets some more campsites

PATTEN, Maine (AP) — Seven new tent sites have opened along the East Branch of the Penobscot River in the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument. The Friends of Katahdin Woods and Waters project was funded with support from the National Park Foundation, L.L. Bean and the Roxanne Quimby Foundation, which together covered $150,000 of the project’s $165,000 cost.
Traveltravelawaits.com

10 Key Ranger Tips For Visiting Joshua Tree National Park

Joshua Tree National Park has a rugged landscape, which isn’t surprising since it includes parts of both the Mojave and Colorado Deserts. Notably, the park is also home to most of the world’s Joshua trees, which explains its name. The park, located just outside Palm Springs, California, is also very...
LifestylePosted by
Only In South Carolina

Take This BBQ Train In South Carolina For An Adventure You Won’t Forget

Go ahead. Go WHOLE HOG when South Carolina’s only running scenic train makes it possible for you to ride the rails and enjoy a good old-fashioned BBQ dinner all in the same day! Because what goes together better than a train ride and some delicious South Carolina BBQ? Here is more on this incredible BBQ […] The post Take This BBQ Train In South Carolina For An Adventure You Won’t Forget appeared first on Only In Your State.

Comments / 0

Community Policy