See the Best of the Smoky Mountains on This One-day Only Historic Train Ride
The Watauga Valley Railroad Historical Society and Museum is bringing travelers one very special ride. On Sept. 11, 2021, the museum is once again sponsoring a ride on the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad, a favorite railway of film producers thanks to its stunning scenery. It all begins in Bryson City, where passengers will have a bit of time to explore and dine in one of several restaurants.www.travelandleisure.com
Comments / 0