Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Teen Mom Chelsea Houska shows off massive new arm and wrist tattoos & fans call her a ‘cool mom’

By jorge.solis@the-sun.com
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 11 days ago

TEEN Mom Chelsea Houska showed off her massive new arm and wrist tattoos while the fans called her a very "cool mom."

In a slew of Instagram stories, Chelsea, 29, showed that she was not afraid to get her skin tatted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26hwsA_0aw3zCUE00
Teen Mom Chelsea Houska showed off the tattoos on both arms Credit: Instagram/Chelsea Houska
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21OTyi_0aw3zCUE00
The former reality star's new tattoo was wrapped in a sterile bandage Credit: Instagram/Chelsea Houska

In the first Instagram Story, the Teen Mom 2 alum held her arm close to the camera to present the inked design and lettering.

The caption stated: "Here we go."

In the next Story, Chelsea took a snap of the flower tattoo.

Chelsea also has a small heart tattoo on the other arm, near the wrist.

The ex MTV star wore an oversized Willie Nelson T-shirt, ripped jeans, and walked around in white sneakers.

In the final Story, the new tattoo was finally done and was wrapped up with a plastic-like bandage.

'HERE WE GO'

Chelsea appeared to have taken the snap while inside her vehicle.

🍼 Follow all our latest news & stories on Teen Mom.

With her hair darkened, the once TV star puckered up her lips at the camera, as if she blowing a kiss.

"Love it," she wrote over the snap.

Teen Mom fans jumped on over to the comments section to praise Chelsea's new tattoo.

One fan wrote: "Honestly one of the better tattoos of the franchise. Modern, cute, feminine. Biased because I have florals haha."

A third person added: "I'm not like a regular mom, I'm a cool mom."

A fourth commentator mentioned: "And a cool meaning. Its flowers from her wedding bouquet," while another added, "I love it!"

Recently, Chelsea shared her new dark hair after switching over from red during the July 4th weekend.

'YOUR OWN SHOW'

Previously, Chelsea held a Q&A session and turned some heads with her reply after a fan asked: "Would you and Cole ever do your own show? #downwiththedobers"

She responded: "We would never do anything that, like, discussed our kids' personal lives ever again.

"But I think we'd be open to doing something else if the opportunity presented itself."

The 16 & Pregnant alum shares daughter Aubree, now 11, with her ex-boyfriend, Adam Lind.

Chelsea also shares Watson, three, Layne, two, and now 7-month-old Walker with her husband Cole DeBoer, 33.

Cole even joined in during the Q&A session and was asked by his wife: “Have you tasted my breast milk?”

Cole smiled and happily admitted: “Oh, hell yeah!”

His wife laughed a little bit before moving on to another fan's question.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02LH5K_0aw3zCUE00
A fan claimed the tattoo was of Chelsea's wedding flowers Credit: Instagram/Chelsea Houska
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JX18W_0aw3zCUE00
Chelsea previously answered fan questions on social media Credit: Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29MBJS_0aw3zCUE00
Aubree shares three kids with her husband, Cole DeBoer, and her eldest with ex Adam Lind Credit: Social Media - Refer to Source

Comments / 0

The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
227K+
Followers
24K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun.com is a US online edition of The Sun, Britain’s largest newspaper and a member of the UK’s press regulator, IPSO. The Sun was launched in 1969 with the slogan “forward with the people,” because that is what we believe in. The Sun cares about the quality of life, the kind of world we live in, and about people. The Sun is more than a newspaper. It is an instigator, an entertainer, a cultural reference point, a finger on the pulse and a daily relationship. The Sun has been a campaigning newspaper since its inception and continues to be so today, with recent reporting focusing on the plight of refuge shelters for abused women and on male suicide. Politically, The Sun stands for ordinary working people looking to get on, building better lives for themselves and their families, regardless of where they grow up or which school they went to. The Sun has endorsed the election manifestos of both the Labour Party and Conservative Party at different points in its long history. At the most recent General Election, held in 2017, The Sun endorsed the Conservative Party. The Sun strives to the very highest standards of accuracy in its reporting, and continues to invest in original journalism in print and online. JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS Our journalists are expected to work to The Editors’ Code of Practice, the industry benchmark for good journalism in the UK, and that Code enforced by the Independent Press Standards Organisation. All but one of Britain’s main newspapers are signed up to the Editors’ Code and agree to abide by its judgments, which includes the publication of adjudications, corrections and clarifications where our reporting falls short of the high standards expected. Where readers have complaints or concerns about our reporting, The Sun has a robust procedure in place to ensure those complaints are taken seriously and dealt with with all deliberate speed. If you believe a story we have published is inaccurate, you can email editorialcomplaints@the-sun.co.uk or write to the Editorial Complaints Department at The Sun, 1 London Bridge Street, London, SE1 9GF.

 https://www.the-sun.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chelsea Houska
Person
Willie Nelson
Person
Adam Lind
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoos#New Tattoo#White Sneakers#Instagram Story#Mtv#Q A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Tattoo
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

What did Indian Red Boy allegedly say about Nipsey Hussle?

DECEASED rapper Indian Red Boy allegedly disrespected the late rapper Nipsey Hussle prior to his death. Nipsey was murdered outside his Marathon Clothing store in South Central, Los Angeles, in March 2019. What did Indian Red Boy allegedly say about Nipsey Hussle?. Indian Red Boy, whose real name is Zerail...

Comments / 0

Community Policy