Teen Mom Chelsea Houska shows off massive new arm and wrist tattoos & fans call her a ‘cool mom’

TEEN Mom Chelsea Houska showed off her massive new arm and wrist tattoos while the fans called her a very "cool mom."

In a slew of Instagram stories, Chelsea, 29, showed that she was not afraid to get her skin tatted.

Teen Mom Chelsea Houska showed off the tattoos on both arms Credit: Instagram/Chelsea Houska

The former reality star's new tattoo was wrapped in a sterile bandage Credit: Instagram/Chelsea Houska

In the first Instagram Story, the Teen Mom 2 alum held her arm close to the camera to present the inked design and lettering.

The caption stated: "Here we go."

In the next Story, Chelsea took a snap of the flower tattoo.

Chelsea also has a small heart tattoo on the other arm, near the wrist.

The ex MTV star wore an oversized Willie Nelson T-shirt, ripped jeans, and walked around in white sneakers.

In the final Story, the new tattoo was finally done and was wrapped up with a plastic-like bandage.

'HERE WE GO'

Chelsea appeared to have taken the snap while inside her vehicle.

With her hair darkened, the once TV star puckered up her lips at the camera, as if she blowing a kiss.

"Love it," she wrote over the snap.

Teen Mom fans jumped on over to the comments section to praise Chelsea's new tattoo.

One fan wrote: "Honestly one of the better tattoos of the franchise. Modern, cute, feminine. Biased because I have florals haha."

A third person added: "I'm not like a regular mom, I'm a cool mom."

A fourth commentator mentioned: "And a cool meaning. Its flowers from her wedding bouquet," while another added, "I love it!"

Recently, Chelsea shared her new dark hair after switching over from red during the July 4th weekend.

'YOUR OWN SHOW'

Previously, Chelsea held a Q&A session and turned some heads with her reply after a fan asked: "Would you and Cole ever do your own show? #downwiththedobers"

She responded: "We would never do anything that, like, discussed our kids' personal lives ever again.

"But I think we'd be open to doing something else if the opportunity presented itself."

The 16 & Pregnant alum shares daughter Aubree, now 11, with her ex-boyfriend, Adam Lind.

Chelsea also shares Watson, three, Layne, two, and now 7-month-old Walker with her husband Cole DeBoer, 33.

Cole even joined in during the Q&A session and was asked by his wife: “Have you tasted my breast milk?”

Cole smiled and happily admitted: “Oh, hell yeah!”

His wife laughed a little bit before moving on to another fan's question.

A fan claimed the tattoo was of Chelsea's wedding flowers Credit: Instagram/Chelsea Houska

Chelsea previously answered fan questions on social media Credit: Instagram