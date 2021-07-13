Cancel
Jackson, MO

Harmony Lane improvement project given green light

By Gregory Dullum, Editor
thecash-book.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe proposal seemed simple enough. County Commissioner Paul Koeper appeared before the Board of Aldermen several months ago and said there were 17 roads that dodge in and out of Jackson city limits, requiring both the City and the County to maintain various sections of the same road. He said if the City acquired the right of way, the County would like to improve their sections of those roads and donate them to the City so County crews would no longer have to maintain parts of them.

