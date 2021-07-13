Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pacific County, WA

County nears 50% vaccine milestone

By BRANDON CLINE Chinook Observer
chinookobserver.com
 14 days ago

PACIFIC COUNTY — After more than a year of hitting grim milestones in the battle against covid-19, Pacific County is on the cusp of surpassing a marker that it can be proud of: achieving a vaccination rate of 50% for the county’s total population. According to the latest data from...

www.chinookobserver.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pacific County, WA
Government
County
Pacific County, WA
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Health
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Vaccines
Local
Washington COVID-19 Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Health And Human Services#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
Place
Americas
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
Country
India
Country
Scotland
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Don't Go Here While the Delta Variant Is Surging, Experts Warn

The Delta variant has brought on a new surge of COVID cases in the U.S. Overall cases in the country have increased by nearly 50 percent in the last week, with more than 80 percent of these new cases being caused by infections with the variant, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But some states are experiencing higher infection rates than others, which means you should travel with caution.
Public HealthInternational Business Times

COVID-19 Delta Variant Includes New Symptoms, Doctors Warn

As hospitals continue to address a new surge of coronavirus infections, experts warn of new symptoms from the Delta variant that the public should look out for. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently reported a drastic increase in the number of people getting infected with the Delta strain of COVID-19. With most of the patients being young and unvaccinated, doctors are stressing that the highly contagious strain exhibits different symptoms than those of the original virus.
Hawaii StateHawaii Tribune-Herald

Study: Hawaii County has third worst primary care provider shortage in US

Hawaii County has the third biggest shortage of primary care providers in the country, according to a recent study. NursingEducation.org, a website that provides information and resources for nursing students, analyzed 2021 data from the Health Resources and Services Administration’s Health Professional Shortage Area tool to rank counties with the largest shortages of health care workers.
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
CBS LA

LA County COVID Hospitalizations Nearly Double In 2 Weeks, Health Officials Continue To Urge Vaccination

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Monday reported a near doubling of COVID-related hospitalizations in the past two weeks. There were currently 745 people with COVID-19 hospitalized — up from the 372 reported July 12 — an increase health officials said was driven by the Delta variant, low vaccination rates in certain communities and intermingling of unmasked individuals. Public Health said almost all of the COVID-19 patients hospitalized in L.A. County were unvaccinated, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stating that more than 97% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients since January have not been fully...
Public HealthNewswise

Leading Experts Urge Health Care Workers to Accept COVID-19 Vaccinations ASAP

Newswise — Vaccines to prevent common and serious infectious diseases have had a greater impact on improving human health than any other medical advance of the 20th century. Alarmingly, in the United States today, vaccination rates are higher in the general population than among health care workers. In fact, according to a WebMD and Medscape Medical News analysis of data collected by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services from 2,500 hospitals across the country, as of the end of May, only 1 in 4 hospital workers nationwide who have direct contact with patients had received even a single dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. According to the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, 59 percent of staff and 80 percent of residents in nursing homes are vaccinated.
Delta, COksut.org

Local Covid Cases Continue to Increase Due to Delta Variant, and Unvaccinated Residents; Mercy Health Officials Urge Vaccination

With the latest number of Covid-19 cases trending upward and the Delta variant's rapid spread, health officials across the nation are concerned that the pandemic is heading in the wrong direction. Area doctors are encouraging all unvaccinated residents to get inoculated as soon as possible. KSUT’s Sarah Flower spoke with Dr. Gus Hallin from Mercy Regional Medical Center for this story.
Pennsylvania StateWYTV.com

Pa. gives update on COVID-19 cases, vaccinations for Monday

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health said Monday there were 1,696 additional positive cases of COVID-19 and 7 deaths since Friday’s report. This brings the statewide total to 1,220,671 cases and 27,827 deaths attributed to COVID-19. There are 404 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 86 patients are...
Kern County, CAKGET 17

Kern County’s COVID-19 case rate has doubled since last week, now meets red-tier metrics

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County’s COVID-19 case rate has more than doubled since last week. Public Health Director Brynn Carrigan said during this morning’s Board of Supervisors meeting that the case rate jumped from the 2.5 per 100,000 reported last week to 6.6 per 100,000 this week. The testing positivity rate also jumped from 2.5 percent last week to 4.5 percent this week.
Todd County, KYwhopam.com

Todd Co. public health director concerned by surge in COVID cases

Todd County Public Health Director Jen Harris is concerned about the growing number of new COVID-19 cases in the area and says the time is now to get vaccinated. There will be a monthly increase in new cases for the first time since April and Harris fears the surge caused by the Delta variant will lead to more hospitalizations and death.
Salt Lake City, UTkslnewsradio.com

The Delta variant is taking a toll on the unvaccinated

SALT LAKE CITY — The Delta variant is taking a toll on the unvaccinated according to doctors. The coronavirus pandemic is far from over and doctors said it’s being fueled by those not vaccinated. On Monday at a press briefing, the Utah Department of Health stated 98.5% of all people...
Public HealthPosted by
Power 96

Mayo Clinic Announces Employee COVID Vaccine Mandate

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Mayo Clinic today announced a decision to require all of its employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The mandate is scheduled to take effect on September 17th. It covers all Mayo employees at all Mayo locations. Any employee who refuses to be vaccinated will be required to go through a “declination process,” which will include the completion of education modules and require that they wear face masks and socially distance while on Mayo Clinic properties.

Comments / 0

Community Policy