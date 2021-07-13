Cancel
Grant County, OR

Shooting the Breeze: The backup plan

bluemountaineagle.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaybe some of you didn’t hear me at the far edges of the border of Grant County, but the noises I was making upon discovering the results of ODFW’s 2021 big game hunts draw could not be confused with elation. I believe it sounded like some kind of combination of William Shatner exclaiming, “Khan!” in Star Trek II and the Wicked Witch of the west getting caught on the beach during a tsunami. Needless to say, like many of you, I got skunked. So did my wife, Emma, despite having a boat load of preference points. The anger, disappointment and frustration can last days or even weeks after getting this manner of news.

