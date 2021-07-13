Shooting the Breeze: The backup plan

Maybe some of you didn’t hear me at the far edges of the border of Grant County, but the noises I was making upon discovering the results of ODFW’s 2021 big game hunts draw could not be confused with elation. I believe it sounded like some kind of combination of William Shatner exclaiming, “Khan!” in Star Trek II and the Wicked Witch of the west getting caught on the beach during a tsunami. Needless to say, like many of you, I got skunked. So did my wife, Emma, despite having a boat load of preference points. The anger, disappointment and frustration can last days or even weeks after getting this manner of news.