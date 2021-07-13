Charles R. Leone, MD and Judith Leone Reed Scholarship Fund

This fund supports undergraduates at the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences who have significant economic needs. This award was established by Judith Ann Leone Reed, who graduated from Gwynedd Mercy University and worked as a dental assistant in Erie, Pennsylvania. Additionally, Reed volunteered to provide dental services to underserved populations in Atlanta, Georgia. She was a patron and member of the arts for institutions including the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, the High Museum of Art, the Oglethorpe University Museum of Art, and Art Partners. She died in April 2018 at age 79.