Oregon State

Officials: Extreme heat and early summer fires are part of a new normal in Oregon

By Gary A. Warner Oregon Capital Bureau
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExtreme weather like the deadly heat wave that hit Oregon at the end of June are a sign of things to come, state officials said Monday. The National Weather Service has reported temperatures in the last week of June obliterated all-time heat records: 101 in Astoria, 109 in Bend, 112 in Redmond, 116 in Portland, 117 in Salem and 118 in Hermiston. Other cities "only" tied their hottest marks: Pendleton at 113 and Medford at 115.

