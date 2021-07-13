American Airlines Receives Top Score on the 2021 Disability Equality Index

The shares of American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL) declined from $58 in 2017 to $27 in 2019, primarily due to mounting concerns of rising long-term debt obligations. The coronavirus pandemic further weighed on shareholder returns as the company reported $1.4 billion of operating cash outflow in 2020. Notably, the stock has a market capitalization of $13 billion, much lower than $22 billion of long-term debt obligations (deducting cash & cash equivalents). In 2019, the company reported $3.8 billion of cash from operations, invested $4.2 billion in capital expenses, and paid $1.2 billion in dividends & share repurchases. While shareholder returns of dividends and stock repurchases remain suspended till September 2022 due to a clause under the CARES Act, it would take more than 10 years for AAL to completely repay its debt without paying any dividends and minimum capex (considering surplus cash after deducting capital expenses ($1.8 billion = $3.8 billion - $2 billion)). Thus, the stock has a downside risk despite the ongoing recovery in air travel demand. We highlight the historical trends in revenues, earnings, and valuation multiple in an interactive dashboard analysis, American Airlines Valuation.