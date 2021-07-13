Cancel
American Airlines Receives Top Score on the 2021 Disability Equality Index

By IrvingWeekly Staff
 14 days ago

Or the sixth year in a row, American Airlines received a top score of 100 on the Disability Equality Index® (DEI) and is named one of the best places to work for disability inclusion in 2021. The DEI was launched in 2015 by Disability:IN and The American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD). Today, the DEI is acknowledged as the most robust disability inclusion assessment tool in business.

