Ex-NFL star Terrelle Pryor and his old Ohio State teammates who sold memorabilia for cash and tattoos in 2010 demand to have records reinstated after NCAA rule change

 12 days ago

With the NCAA lifting rules against endorsements and paid autographs for student athletes, former Ohio State quarterback Terrelle Pryor is pushing to reinstate the records that were vacated when he and four teammates were caught selling memorabilia in 2010.

To make his case, Pryor on Tuesday posted a letter to his Twitter account, which also was signed by the other members of the 'Tattoo 5,' who received money and tattoos in exchange for gear, championship rings and such.

Under rules that took effect July 1, college athletes now can make money for endorsements and autographs. Pryor, 32, said the rule should be retroactive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20QBkK_0aw3rrwz00
Ohio State quarterback Terrelle Pryor, left, address members of the media as Solomon Thomas, right, looks on during a news conference in 2010 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y84hM_0aw3rrwz00
The 'Tattoo Five' as they are known, pictured at a press conference in Columbus, Ohio in 2010
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32jkds_0aw3rrwz00
Ex-Ohio State football players, DeVier Posey, Mike Adams, Boom Herron, and Terrelle Pryor

'Now that fundamental right has been granted to a new generation of athletes. Now that they finally have the freedom to share in some of the millions of dollars they generate for their coaches, their institutions, their conferences and the NCAA as a whole, we would like to see our hard won accomplishments reinstated,' the statement read, in part.

'Although this could never undo what we and our families endured for breaking rules that shouldn't have existed in the first place, we believe reinstating and acknowledging the accomplishments of ourselves and our teammates would be a huge step in the right direction.'

The letter also was signed by Mike Adams, Daniel 'Boom' Herron, DeVier Posey and Solomon Thomas.

The players were suspended for the first five games of the 2011 season. Pryor entered the supplemental draft instead, launching a seven-season NFL career.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PIybw_0aw3rrwz00
To make his case, Pryor on Tuesday posted a letter to his Twitter account, which also was signed by the other members of the 'Tattoo 5,' who received money and tattoos in exchange for gear, championship rings and such

Ohio State doesn't recognize those players' individual stats and records from 2010, and the team's 12-1 season is now listed as 0-1 in the books because of the use of ineligible players.

Coach Jim Tressel was forced to resign before the 2011 season started.

'We are calling for our school records and legacy to be restored so that Buckeye Nation can look at us with the same love and fondness that we've always had for them.

'We look forward to one day telling our story and the Tattoo 5 forever being a legitimate part of Ohio State's glorious history.'

Since the new rules took effect, former Southern California running back Reggie Bush asked for his 2005 Heisman Trophy recognition to be restored. After an NCAA investigation into allegations his family received improper benefits, Bush had to forfeit his Heisman.

In October, Pryor was sentenced to 90 days' probation for his involvement in an altercation in which he was stabbed.

The incident occurred in Pittsburgh in November of 2019. He was charged with misdemeanor simple assault, which was dropped when he agreed to plead guilty to a harassment change in Allegheny County Court in October.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e2vJ8_0aw3rrwz00
Coach Jim Tressel (center) was forced to resign before the 2011 season started

At the time, authorities said he assaulted his girlfriend in his apartment, who then stabbed him in the shoulder and chest. He underwent surgery to repair his wounds.

The woman, Shalaya Briston, was charged with aggravated assault and criminal attempt homicide. On Tuesday, she entered a guilty plea to the lesser charge of simple assault and was placed on probation for two years, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.

'I'm very pleased, and everyone involved is happy to ... put this to bed and move on to the next chapter of their lives,' said Stephen Colafella, Pryor's attorney, told the newspaper. He said the two remain involved romantically.

Pryor, a former Ohio State quarterback, played for five teams since entering the league as a quarterback in 2011 and later transitioning to wide receiver. He was released by a sixth team, the Jacksonville Jaguars, before the start of the 2019 season.

Now 32, Pryor was 3-7-0 as a starting quarterback, completing 175 passes for 1,994 yards with nine touchdowns as 12 interceptions. As a receiver and rusher, he accounted for 2,209 yards from scrimmage and 11 touchdowns.

His best year came in 2016 with the Cleveland Browns, when he caught 77 passes for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GdW7o_0aw3rrwz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24LbQ6_0aw3rrwz00

Comments / 21

