Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

MPs pass law banning unvaccinated workers from care homes despite furious revolt

By ( Image: Getty Images)
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 11 days ago

Unvaccinated workers will be banned from entering England’s care homes from November under sweeping laws backed by the Commons tonight.

The crackdown passed after 90 minutes’ debate despite a furious Tory revolt, as rebels complained the law was too broad and not backed by an impact assessment.

Thirty Conservative MPs defied Boris Johnson to oppose the law on mandatory jabs, which will take effect in 16 weeks’ time after it passed 319-246.

They branded the law an “abomination” that will drag in delivery workers and routine boiler engineers - not just the care homes’ own staff.

Under the new law, England’s care homes will be banned from allowing people to enter the premises unless they’ve had both doses of the Covid vaccine.

Scroll down for the full list of 30 Tory rebels - and join the debate in the comments below.

There will be exemptions for care home residents, their friends and relatives, under-18s, and those with “evidence” they can’t have the jab for medical reasons.

Emergency services, urgent maintenance workers and those visiting the dying will also be exempt.

But Tory MP Craig Mackinlay said: “We are asking care homes to be the policemen of delivery people and plumbers and window cleaners, with a £4,000 possible fine.”

Tory MP Mark Harper, of the lockdown-sceptic Covid Recovery Group, added: “These are incredibly broad. They apply to everybody who enters the premises of a care home.

“Even if they never see a resident, are there for moments, the care home will be prohibited by law from allowing them to enter and will have to ask them intrusive questions about their health status.”

Health Minister Helen Whately confirmed the law would cover “not only care home staff, it also includes NHS staff who are entering care homes.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jf44N_0aw3nzrx00
Tory MP Craig Mackinlay said: “We are asking care homes to be the policemen of delivery people and plumbers and window cleaners" ( Image: Leon Neal)

She told MPs the law was about protecting elderly residents, saying: “There have been more than 40,000 deaths among care home residents. They were mothers and fathers, grans and granddads, brothers and sisters, sons and daughters."

But MPs raised fears the Health and Social Care Act 2008 (Regulated Activities) (Amendment) ( Coronavirus ) Regulations had been rushed in without scrutiny or even MPs realising what they were.

Tory rebels also demanded an investigation after being wrongly told there was an impact assessment, only for Ms Whately to admit it was still in progress.

Conservative William Wragg claimed the process was an “abomination” that "you'd expect in a Communist country", and insisted making jabs compulsory would embolden conspiracy theorists.

He said: “We give succour to lunatics and crackpots who advance ridiculous theories about vaccination if we mandate vaccination.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iimh6_0aw3nzrx00
Lockdown-sceptic Tory Mark Harper said the law will drag in delivery workers and routine boiler engineers - not just the care homes’ own staff ( Image: PRU/AFP via Getty Images)

He added: “The government is treating this House with utter contempt. Ninety minutes on a [law] to fundamentally change the balance of human rights in this country is nothing short of a disgrace.”

Labour also voted against the law, with shadow health minister Dr Rosena Allin-Khan raising concerns about the risk of staff shortages in care homes.

She told MPs: “These proposals are at odds with the Government's decision to throw caution to the wind by making social distancing and mask-wearing optional and up for individuals to decide. It makes no sense.”

She added: ”To force carers to choose between losing their jobs or taking a vaccine they're afraid of is inhumane."

Ms Whately said: "The majority of care home workers have already taken up the vaccine and it's essential that all care home workers who can have the vaccine do so in order to protect those in their care."

  • Steve Baker
  • Harriett Baldwin
  • Peter Bone
  • Graham Brady
  • Miriam Cates
  • Philip Davies
  • Jackie Doyle-Price
  • Richard Drax
  • Mark Francois
  • Marcus Fysh
  • Chris Green
  • Mark Harper
  • Philip Hollobone
  • Mark Jenkinson
  • David Jones
  • Pauline Latham
  • Andrew Lewer
  • Tim Loughton
  • Craig Mackinlay
  • Karl McCartney
  • Esther McVey
  • Anne Marie Morris
  • John Redwood
  • Andrew Rosindell
  • Greg Smith
  • John Stevenson
  • Desmond Swayne
  • Robert Syms
  • Craig Tracey
  • William Wragg

Comments / 0

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

374K+
Followers
77K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Helen Whately
Person
Craig Mackinlay
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mps Pass Law#Covid Recovery Group#Nhs#Communist#House#Government#Mcvey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
World
News Break
Politics
News Break
Nursing Homes
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
Related
WorldBBC

Compulsory vaccinations for care home staff in England backed by MPs

MPs have approved compulsory vaccinations for care home staff in England, but a number of Conservatives rebels voiced anger at the plans. From October, anyone working in a Care Quality Commission-registered care home in England must have two vaccine doses unless they have a medical exemption. The House of Commons...
Public HealthShropshire Star

Taxpayers to face Covid bill for decades to come, MPs warn

The Public Accounts Committee warned of spiralling costs and that lessons must be learned before any inquiry. Taxpayers will be facing the costs of Covid for decades while an inquiry will not come quickly enough to learn the lessons needed from the pandemic, MPs have said. Two reports from the...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

China threatens to ban unvaccinated adults from schools, hospitals

Millions of Chinese people face bans from public spaces including schools, hospitals and shopping malls unless they get a COVID-19 vaccine, under new edicts covering nearly two dozen cities and counties. The coronavirus first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019, but since then the country...
CharitiesShropshire Star

Charities push for PM to honour social care commitment, two years after pledge

Some 1.4 million requests for care from older people have been turned down since Boris Johnson’s promise, according to Age UK analysis. Charities say they will continue working to make sure the Government does not “forget the commitment it has made”, exactly two years after the Prime Minister promised to fix the crisis in social care.
HealthTelegraph

A North-South divide threatens social care reform

For 25 years, successive British Governments have agreed that sorting out social care is urgent, but that it’s always too difficult to do at this moment. I should know. In 2017 I became one of the many former ministers involved in drawing up plans that were destined never to see the light of day – until now.
Worldeturbonews.com

Israel to Ban Unvaccinated Citizens from All Public Venues Including Synagogues

Those who refuse to get vaccinated “are undermining the efforts of all of us,” Israeli Prime Minister Bennett announced. The number of new coronavirus cases in Israel continues to rise. Unvaccinated Israelis will not be allowed at any venue with over 100 people, both indoor and outdoor. Science is clear:...
Lawcheddar.com

States Pass Laws that Ban Discrimination Against Unvaccinated People

The COVID-19 virus itself has been difficult to get hold of, but misinformation surrounding the vaccines have added another layer of difficulty to fighting against it. Those misinformation include conspiracy theories that claim the vaccines alter people's DNA or that the vaccines contain microchips that the government uses to spy on individuals. These mis and disinformation mainly floated around online and social media, but as also been parroted time and time again by right-wing media outlets. However, there has been a shift in tone lately among some of the most high-profile conservative figures such as Fox News host Sean Hannity and Fox & Friends anchor Steve Doocy. Conservative leaders in Washington also came out this week urging Americans to get vaccinated. This includes not only the Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell, who has been a vocal proponent of vaccinations all along, but also the second ranking House GOP leader Steve Scalise. Congressman Scalise received a Pfizer shot on Sunday, relinquishing his reluctance to vaccination. Even with these recent efforts to make a pivot, the dominant narrative of the conservatives stays the same -- vaccination is a choice and should not be mandated. In lieu of this narrative, so many of the Republican-led states have passed legislations that ban discrimination against those who are unvaccinated. While the laws vary in terms of who would be shielded from mandatory vaccinations and under what circumstances, nearly every bill prohibits employers from making vaccination a condition of employment or taking adverse actions based on vaccination status. Under some legislations, violations may be subject to steep fines and even criminal liability and imprisonment. Lowell Pearson, a managing partner at Husch Blackwell, joined Cheddar Politics to discuss more on the anti-discrimination legislations that the firm has been tracking.
WorldBBC

Nurses' pay: Health Department to bring forward proposals

The Department of Health has said it will bring forward pay recommendations for health workers in Northern Ireland, after an offer of 3% was made to staff in England and Wales. The pay award for those in Northern Ireland has not yet been announced. Unions have called for clarity and...
HealthCrain's New York Business

Use federal relief to raise home care workers' wages, lawmakers say

State lawmakers are lobbying Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration to raise home health care workers' wages using a portion of the billions in federal funds it will receive for Medicaid spending on home and community-based services. MetroPlus Health snags top spot in state's latest Medicaid quality incentive report. Pfizer agrees to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy