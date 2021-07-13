Pregnant Stacey Solomon says she's putting her family first after accident at home

Stacey Solomon has vowed to put her family first after a recent accident at home made her think about the coming months.

The 31-year-old pregnant Loose Women panellist has been shaken up by the nasty fall her two-year-old son Rex recently had, which saw him being rushed to hospital.

The toddler required stitches to his lip and it has left Stacey and fiancé, actor Joe Swash wanting to make sure their family are the number one priority.

A friend of the former X Factor star told OK! that for Stacey "family always comes first" but she has a habit of trying "to do everything and please everyone."

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash (Image: INSTAGRAM)

The pal added: "She loves working but she also wants to make as much time as she can for family and making memories together. Her kids mean the world to her."

Stacey is reportedly so happy that she will be expecting a girl after having three boys and the friend said: "This baby is more important than anything."

The friend then revealed that when Stacey and Joe took Rex with them to Cornwall, so that Stacey could do some filming for her new show, she "still made sure to enjoy some chill time."

Despite that she "really missed her older boys" while she was away, she is looking to "make up for it" once she is back with Zachary, 13, and Leighton, nine.

The news that they were expecting a girl was an emotional moment for the couple, with the friend revealing: "Joe was in tears. Stacey says she just wants to make sure the baby is good and healthy, but to have a little girl is the icing on the cake."

The friend added that when Stacey welcomes her baby girl, that this will complete their family, saying: "It will probably be it for them now."

Stacey Solomon is vowing to put family first as her pregnancy continues (Image: Instagram/staceysolomon)

Stacey Solomon's three sons (Image: staceysolomon/Instagram)

Stacey has admitted on social media that she is planning to enjoy being a mother as the years can fly by and a childhood is soon gone.

She told her Instagram followers: "I just feel so grateful. I don’t want to miss a second of it … because it just all goes so fast and all of a sudden they’re teenagers.”

Do you have a story to sell? Get in touch with us at webcelebs@trinitymirror.com or call us direct 0207 29 33033.