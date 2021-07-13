Cass County 4-H Fair seeing more people in 2021

Attendance is higher than usual at the Cass County 4-H Fair.

“Even though it was raining, we had such a good crowd last night,” Lynn Korniak, Cass County Extension Director and 4-H Youth educator, said on Tuesday.

There were people sitting in the rain watching the rodeo, she said.

She thinks people are just happy to get out after the pandemic and the social distancing that made last year’s fair partially virtual but otherwise non-existent on the Cass County Fairgrounds.

It also usually rains at least one day during fair week, she added. Temperatures are holding to the traditional 80s, not going into the 90s, which makes it hard on the animals and on the 4-H’ers.

Besides the increased attendance, last year is impacting the fair in many ways.

Because of the virtual fair, the fair board extended a final year of 4-H to those whose last year should’ve been in 2020.

Korniak said that two 4-H’ers accepted the invitation, one in the swine barn and one in the horse barn.

And the number of goats entered are up by 20 this year, putting the goat barn second only to swine but having more than all the other animals.

People were also coming almost as soon as the fairgrounds opened.

“Sunday was just packed out here,” said Jane Horner, Health and Human Science Educator with the Purdue University Extension.

Although goats and swine saw a lot of entries, the projects that weren’t animal-based — sewing, arts, sciences — were down this year in the exhibits and by about 30 participants.

That’s based on years before 2020, and the exhibits are more than last year’s virtual fair.

Some of the sewing projects were done last year and entered this year, she said.

Projects that did see more entries and participants were cookies and food preservation/canning, both having open class competitions for 4-H’ers and older.

For the cookie bake off on Monday, there were 40 participants when 30 is the usual number, said Horner.

“We had some good entries,” she said.

The pandemic may have contributed to more people cooking and canning — 20 entries where they usually have five or fewer.

“Last year people got into gardening, which got them into food preservation,” she said.

She is giving a presentation on food preservation Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Community Center.

Social distancing may have also contributed to the fewer exhibits overall.

Volunteer Patty Lundberg said that some 4-H’ers were concerned whether they’d be able to display again this year.

The 4-H’ers also weren’t able to meet regularly, said Horner.

“We’ve just got to get people back into the routine,” she said.

It’s not just for projects but because the 4-H’ers who were members for all 10 years always talk about the friends they made through the organization and fair.

Whyatt Albaugh, 16, already feels that way.

He’s showing in goats and swine and helping his brother with cattle, but it’s not those shows that are the main attraction.

“My favorite part of the fair is my friends being here,” Albaugh said. “The show’s alright, but it’s nerve wracking.”

On Tuesday, he exhibited goats in different categories and won two first places, a second place and two third places, and he’s sure he’ll do well in the other categories, he said.

Everyone has their own fair favorites.

“Fair food, that’s what they come for,” Korniak said.

Tom Rusk agreed, and he and wife Brenda Rusk have been coming to the fair since they married in 1974.

For him, it’s “the exhibition hall and, of course, the food. You can’t forget the food,” he said.

She said, “I like the livestock shows.”

They became involved in the fair as their kids became exhibiters.

“The kids have been in since ’87,” Brenda said. “We’ve got grandkids in now.”

Lundberg said she enjoys volunteering in the Community Center with the non-animal projects.

“I like this part the best — the kids’ projects and the looks on their faces when they come in,” she said.

They go around to see what awards they won.

Also going around seeing the exhibits was a group of four friends: Ethan Criswell, 13; Tye Hayden, 13; Jackson Merrick, 13; and Easton Criswell, 10.

The Criswells had entered the model farms competition, and the four also liked looking at the exhibits.

“It’s fun to see what other people think of,” said Ethan Criswell, while Hayden liked “the creativity of people.”

For Easton Criswell, like so many others, it’s “hanging out with friends.”

Even as people went to old reliable favorites at the fair, there were also firsts.

Friends Cassie Spangler, 11, and Kelsey Lowe, 11, were experiencing the new.

Spangler was visiting Indiana and the fair for the first time.

“It’s pretty fun,” she said. “I’ve never been to one, and it’s a good experience.”

Her favorite part is the rabbit exhibit, and she hopes to come next year.

This was the first time in Lowe’s three years coming to the fair that she had an actual exhibit, a Polish rabbit breed that won first in premium and first in “best opposite of sex variety.”

She competed last year virtually, but this was the first in-person experience.

However, she said for her favorite part of the fair, it’s “probably all the lemon shakeups.”