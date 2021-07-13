Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Logansport, IN

Supporters fight for undocumented residents' rights to driver's licenses

By Kristi Hileman Staff Reporter
Posted by 
Pharos-Tribune
Pharos-Tribune
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jWAC6_0aw3noPC00

Peter Julian lives and works in Logansport.

He and his family have called this community their home for years. But in their time here, Julian said there is one thing they’ve always lacked – a driver’s license. Absolutely no one in his family – from his parents to his aunts, uncles, and cousins as well as himself – has a way to legally get behind the wheel of a vehicle.

“My family is undocumented,” he explained. “And we’re passionate about this (cause). Having a license would mean so much to my family. It means security for us and no fear of being stopped.”

So on Tuesday, he joined his fellow Cosecha Indiana members on a march from Spencer Park to Riverside Park and ending at The Bridge Church on Linden Avenue. This was the fourth stop in a seven-day, 300-mile “Walk for Licenses” event, which started in Gary and East Chicago on Saturday. Plans are to walk to Lafayette Wednesday and end up in Indianapolis by the end of the week.

“Driving is more than a privilege; it’s a necessity,” said Dominga Cortes, who was born and raised in Mexico, but calls East Chicago home. “We work here and they allow us to buy cars and insurance, so I don’t understand why we can’t have licenses.”

And Cortes said she desperately needs one.

Not only does she need transportation to and from work, but she has a daughter who requires special needs care that is only available in Indianapolis. It’s a 2 ½-hour drive from where Cortes resides, and it’s a trip that she makes for the health and wellbeing of her child. But it’s a trip that is crippled in fear of being caught.

Plus, she said, it saddens her that she cannot help her 18-year-old son acquire a license. Born and raised in the United States, her son, Angel Garcia, was able to get a learner’s permit at 16. However, since Cortes is undocumented, she does not possess the requisite information to help her son obtain his license.

He needs a licensed driver with him when he’s behind the wheel, she said. “And I can’t do that because I cannot sign off on documentation.”

That means her entire family is at a standstill – unless they can change Indiana’s laws.

“In 2007, we got our licenses taken away from us,” she said. “We want them back.”

Sixteen states allow undocumented residents to obtain driver’s licenses. According to Movimiento Cosecha, a national movement fighting for permanent protection, dignity and respect for 11 million undocumented immigrants in the U.S., Indiana’s legislature continuously fails to pass laws that would help these individuals.

This year alone, legislation that would allow undocumented immigrants in Indiana to obtain driving cards was introduced as House Bill 1138 and Senate Bill 319. Neither made it out of committee.

“We’re trying to push the urgency of changing these laws,” said Christine Miranda, an organizer with the group. “Driving without a license is the number one way people are stopped by police.”

And Cortes wants that to stop. “The state of Indiana employs immigrants, pays us low wages, and depends on our labor, but they don’t give us a driver’s license to travel to work. How can that be?”

By bringing this issue to the forefront and lifting their voices, she hopes change will be inspired. When the group of approximately 30 people is joined by more during the 5 p.m. meeting at The Bridge, Cortes hopes the fight for this “necessity, not privilege” grows even bigger.

Julian said he’s ready to forge ahead.

“My family is hopeful for change,” he said. “If we could get driver’s licenses, so much could be different. We’d have security, and we could take a vacation out of state.”

And that’s something his entire family desires.

Comments / 6

Pharos-Tribune

Pharos-Tribune

Logansport, IN
2K+
Followers
85
Post
437K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Pharos-Tribune

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Government
Logansport, IN
Government
City
Linden, IN
City
Logansport, IN
City
East Chicago, IN
City
Mexico, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#House#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Virginia StatePosted by
CBS News

Biden hits campaign trail with Terry McAuliffe in Virginia

President Biden returned to the campaign trail on Friday night, stumping both for Virginia's 2021 Democratic candidate for governor Terry McAuliffe and an overall case for Democrats in the 2022 midterms. "In this election and in 2022, the question the American people are going to be asking is whether or...
New York City, NYThe Associated Press

Jackie Mason, comic who perfected amused outrage, dies at 93

NEW YORK (AP) — Jackie Mason, a rabbi-turned-comedian whose feisty brand of standup comedy led him to Catskills nightclubs, West Coast talk shows and Broadway stages, has died. He was 93. Mason died Saturday at 6 p.m. ET at Mt. Sinai Hospital in Manhattan after being hospitalized for over two...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Conservative radio host hospitalized with COVID-19, urges vaccinations

Conservative radio host Phil Valentine has been hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus, with his family saying he regrets not getting the vaccine. His family said in a statement that he is suffering from “COVID Pneumonia” and is in the critical care unit. He needs breathing assistance but is not on a ventilator, Radio Online reported.
New York City, NYPosted by
Fox News

Mario Batali settles harassment probe, to pay $600K to accusers

Celebrity chef Mario Batali, his business partner and their New York City restaurant company have agreed to pay $600,000 to resolve a four-year investigation by the state attorney general’s office into allegations that Batali, restaurant managers and other workers sexually harassed employees. The money will be split among at least...
Tennessee StatePosted by
NBC News

Tennessee to resume vaccine outreach efforts after 'pause' prompted by GOP backlash

Tennessee's top health official said Friday that the state is resuming its vaccination advocacy efforts after a "pause" to review marketing materials geared toward teenagers promoting inoculations against Covid-19, an initiative that provoked outrage among conservative politicians. The scaling back of its vaccination outreach drew national attention when Tennessee's top...

Comments / 6

Community Policy