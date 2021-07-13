Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Burger King worker forced to take down ‘we all QUIT’ sign by bosses – before being fired

By Frances Mulraney
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 11 days ago

A FORMER Burger King worker has claimed she was forced to take down a sign reading “we all quit” by her bosses on Saturday before she was fired.

Rachael Flores, a former general manager at a Burger King location in Nebraska, claimed she and eight coworkers had already handed in their two weeks’ notice when they put up the sign, which went viral.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02A6Wv_0aw3nfSf00
The sign at the Nebraska Burger King went viral on Saturday Credit: Facebook / Rachael Flores
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nx5lf_0aw3nfSf00
Rachael Flores, a former general manager at the Burger King location, hit out at the working conditions Credit: Facebook/Rachael Flores

It read “we all quit, sorry for the inconvenience” in large lettering right underneath the Burger King logo.

Flores said she decided to leave the post she has held since January after working 60-hour weeks in the restaurant she says was drastically understaffed.

She claimed that work conditions were unsatisfactory and that a manager called her a “baby” when she was hospitalized with dehydration at the end of one shift in the hot restaurant.

The staff had reportedly joked about putting the sign up the previous day but followed through over the weekend without the knowledge of upper management.

“They wanted to put up a sign to say, you know sorry there’s really not going to be anyone here,” Flores told KLKN.

“Just kind of a laugh to upper management.

“That got put up yesterday before we opened, and I didn’t think anybody was going to notice it, because we did just one sign, and then it went pretty crazy on Facebook."

BURGER KING 'FIRED EMPLOYEE'

Flores added that once the sign gained traction online, “I got a call from my upper management and they told me I needed to take it down.”

She claims that shortly afterward she received a call from her boss to say she was fired and to hand in her keys.

Flores claimed that there has been a high turnover of district managers in the six months since she began working at the restaurant but that “no one has come to the store to help me out.”

“They’re so in and out,” the ex-employee added.

She also alleged that the temperature in the kitchen, where there is no air conditioning, at one point reached over 90 degrees.

Another former employee, Kylee Johnson, said she and the others handed in their notice after Flores decided to leave.

“I just stayed to help Rachael out,” she told the network.

“She’s my best friend. She’s been with me through a lot. I just want to help her as much as I can.

“I knew what was going on staffing-wise," Johnson added

“We were just waiting for more people to come then and we got nobody.”

Both former employees claimed working conditions were unsafe with only three to four people working during lunch hours.

The Havelock Burger King remains open after the mass staff departures.

Flores and Johnson claim new recruits are now leaving after days as it remains understaffed.

They allege that other Burger King restaurants are experiencing the same staff shortages.

Burger King has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Comments / 22

The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
227K+
Followers
24K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun.com is a US online edition of The Sun, Britain’s largest newspaper and a member of the UK’s press regulator, IPSO. The Sun was launched in 1969 with the slogan “forward with the people,” because that is what we believe in. The Sun cares about the quality of life, the kind of world we live in, and about people. The Sun is more than a newspaper. It is an instigator, an entertainer, a cultural reference point, a finger on the pulse and a daily relationship. The Sun has been a campaigning newspaper since its inception and continues to be so today, with recent reporting focusing on the plight of refuge shelters for abused women and on male suicide. Politically, The Sun stands for ordinary working people looking to get on, building better lives for themselves and their families, regardless of where they grow up or which school they went to. The Sun has endorsed the election manifestos of both the Labour Party and Conservative Party at different points in its long history. At the most recent General Election, held in 2017, The Sun endorsed the Conservative Party. The Sun strives to the very highest standards of accuracy in its reporting, and continues to invest in original journalism in print and online. JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS Our journalists are expected to work to The Editors’ Code of Practice, the industry benchmark for good journalism in the UK, and that Code enforced by the Independent Press Standards Organisation. All but one of Britain’s main newspapers are signed up to the Editors’ Code and agree to abide by its judgments, which includes the publication of adjudications, corrections and clarifications where our reporting falls short of the high standards expected. Where readers have complaints or concerns about our reporting, The Sun has a robust procedure in place to ensure those complaints are taken seriously and dealt with with all deliberate speed. If you believe a story we have published is inaccurate, you can email editorialcomplaints@the-sun.co.uk or write to the Editorial Complaints Department at The Sun, 1 London Bridge Street, London, SE1 9GF.

 https://www.the-sun.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Burger King#Food Drink#Klkn#The Havelock Burger King
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Economy
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Burger King
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
The US Sun

Where is MSNBC’s Ari Melber this week?

ARI Melber is an American attorney best known as the chief legal correspondent for MSNBC. In 2020, Melber was nominated for an Emmy Award for Outstanding Live Interview. Aside from being an attorney, Melber is a journalist and the host of MSNBC's weekday nightly segment The Beat with Ari Melber.
FitnessPosted by
Daily Dot

‘You’ve humiliated me in front of your entire gym’: Planet Fitness staff allegedly harasses, deadnames trans TikToker

A transgender TikToker has taken to the platform to share an experience at Planet Fitness in which she says she was deliberately misgendered by an employee. @Kloebby stated in her video that her dead name was used against her by Planet Fitness staff when she went to the gym as a guest of a friend. She said she will be filing a “small claims action lawsuit” against the establishment.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Sandwich At Subway According To Nearly 40% Of People

Subway is a fairly divisive restaurant as far as fast food chains go. Yes, there are hordes of people that turn up their noses at the thought of any kind of fast food, as well as the nutrition-obsessed who point out that no chain restaurants (or any restaurants) are quite as healthy as dining at home on plain steamed fish and broccoli. Among those who do eat fast food, however, Subway does have its fans, likely due to the fact that its sandwich selection is far wider than the menu options offered by most burger chains. What's more, the menu does offer some healthy options as long as you tell your sandwich artist to hold off on the creamy dressings and cheese and double down on the veggies.
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

5 Restaurant Chains That Just Got Cheaper

If you hit up any restaurant during the pandemic, you already know that prices have soared over the past year, making affordable meals more difficult to find. Limited-service restaurant prices rose at twice the rate as full-service restaurants in 2020, according to Restaurant Business, likely due to demand and wages.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Upworthy

Pizza hut delivery man gets offered slice of pizza instead of a tip, sparks debate

A TikTok video showing a pizza delivery person being offered a slice of pizza instead of a tip is going viral online. The video is from security footage of a home and shows a pizza delivery person walking up the home with a pizza box. As he places the pizza box down to free his hands so he can ring the bell. He stops because there's a message on the door for him. While the note is not visible in the camera, it was placed as text over the video. The note read: "No money for a tip, please take a slice of pizza." The pizza delivery person is annoyed, and can be heard saying, "You kidding me."
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Are Taco Bell Employees Really Forced To Stay In The Store During Their Lunch Break?

As a fast food brand with a global reach, Taco Bell is definitely a giant in the industry. The chain certainly attracts its share of good-natured kidding, but at the same time, it claims to offer a flexible environment to its staff members. A description on its website reads, "We truly believe that where you work matters, and we know a thing or two about what makes employees happy. We see each employee as an entire person and offer benefits to encourage work-life balance."
RestaurantsAOL Corp

Taco Bell suffers menu shortages amid supply chain woes

Taco Bell (YUM) is the latest fast food giant to get hit by national supply chain shortages, with more Americans dining out, putting a strain on beleaguered restaurants. The Mexican food chain has faced a flurry of complaints across social media in recent days, after customers went to their local restaurants to find that they were out of many key ingredients — including menu staples like chicken, beef, tortillas and hot sauce.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

The Real Reason Burger King Is Falling Behind Competitors In Popularity

Options for fast food are endless these days. McDonald's, Taco Bell, Arby's, Wendy's, KFC, Chick-fil-A — the list goes on and on. When customers are in need of a quick, easy, and cheap meal, fast food chains offer familiar and predictable options guaranteed to check off all of the requirements. But recent data from Statista that shows the worldwide brand value of quick service restaurants highlights that not every major fast food chain is satisfying customers like they used to in the past.
Food & DrinksPosted by
The Independent

Mum keeps cupboard full of McDonald’s and junk food for years to prove it ‘never goes off’

A viral video has revealed how a woman has kept a cupboard full of junk food for two years... but not for snacking on.TikToker @elifgkandemir gave a tour of a cupboard that she claims belongs to her mum.The cupboard featured individual drawers that contained a huge array of processed food – everything from McDonald’s to doughnuts, to pix ‘n’ mix and pizza.According to the daughter, her mum is a nutritionist and, over the past two years, has been keeping the items in the cupboard to make the point that these types of food never go off. During the video,...
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Burger King's Popular Mix 'N Match Deal Is Back With One Big Catch

Burger King has good news for their loyalty rewards members, but their new announcement may come as a bit of surprise to the rest of their customers. The burger chain has just announced the return of one of their popular deals — the 2 For $5 Mix n Match deal — but you will now have to be a member of their Royal Perks loyalty reward program in order to take advantage of the new promotion.

Comments / 22

Community Policy