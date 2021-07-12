Athletes Give Back to Community
Athletes often inspire us with their achievements on the track and field of play. Whether it be a seemingly impossible last minute touchdown or setting a new fastest world record, athletes never cease to amaze us with their ability. During this past June and July, notable athletes shined in a different way as they participated in events that have provided a direct impact on our local community across the Eugene, Cascades & Coast region.www.eugenecascadescoast.org
Comments / 0