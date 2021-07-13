Cancel
#ArtetaOut trending ALREADY as Arsenal fans rage after calamitous loss to Hibs in pre-season opener

By Jack Figg
The US Sun
The US Sun
 11 days ago
ANGRY Gooners had #ArtetaOut trending by half-time as Arsenal lost their opening game of pre-season to Hibs.

The Gunners were beaten 2-1 in Scotland with Emile Smith Rowe pulling one back with ten minutes to go.

Mikel Arteta has his head in his hands as #ArtetaOut trended and Arsenal lost their opening game of pre-season to Hibs Credit: Getty
Eddie Nketiah missed this golden chance with just five minutes on the clock
Rookie goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo made a shocking error for Hibs' opening goal Credit: Getty
Daniel MacKay scored the Scottish side's second Credit: PA
Emile Smith Rowe scored with 10 minutes to play but Arsenal could not find an equaliser Credit: Getty

Manager Arteta fielded only TWO non-first team players, keeper Arthur Okonkwo and centre-back Harry Clarke.

Okonkwo suffered a disastrous start to the game as he missed Cedric Soares' poor back pass after only 21 minutes.

Martin Boyle went in to finish it off following the stopper's mistake and sub Daniel MacKay then made it 2-0 on 69 minutes.

After Smith Rowe's consolation, some Arsenal fans were left fuming and took their anger out on Spaniard Arteta.

One tweeted: "Conte is still available, I don't think trusting Arteta with signings is a good idea, he will surely be a great manager but he still needs experience #Artetaout."

Another posted: "Of course it ends in defeat, players know it’s the only way to get #ArtetaOut."

One wrote: "It’s about that time… #ArtetaOut."

Another tweeted: "First game of preseason and #ArtetaOut is trending. Some things never change."

Captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Willian, Alexandre Lacazette, Nicolas Pepe and Hector Bellerin were among the experienced players to have featured in the loss.

And while some supporters vented their anger towards Arteta, others were quick to remember it is only a friendly.

One tweeted: "Can’t believe people are getting worked up over a pre season friendly no point in even watching it, only for fitness anyway."

Another tweeted: "pre season and people are already trending that nonsense, Arteta's here to stay lads, chill."

One argued: "Chill guys it's just pre season friendly, arteta is just getting to know the players staying and the ones leaving."

