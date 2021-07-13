Gotta go with what you got on hand.

Meredith Bonner started at East Rowan High as a freshman basketball player and was, in her own words, unhappy with her skill. She continued to struggle except when the team moved to the track for conditioning workouts that often included lots of sprints. Meredith said, “I was always ahead on the workouts, and I had never felt so excited to actually win. My coach pointed out that I should try track, as it seemed I would excel in that far more than basketball. That spring, I started my first ever track season, and it was the best decision I have ever made.”