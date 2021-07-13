Gotta go with what you got on hand.

With a stacked roster, this summer’s USA Baseball Collegiate National Team looked like the best collection of talent in many years. The lineup is loaded one through nine with lefties, righties and several switch-hitters, including Jacob Berry (LSU), Robert Moore (Arkansas), Brooks Lee (Cal Poly) and Daniel Susac (Arizona). If that’s not enough, the collection of talent behind the plate is in another world, with defensive stalwarts like Susac, Logan Tanner (Mississippi State) and Hayden Dunhurst (Ole Miss) to go along with the offensive prowess of Kevin Parada (Georgia Tech) and the ultra-athletic Kyle Teel (Virginia).
