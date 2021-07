For a couple of months, Williams Contreras provided some much-needed help behind the plate for the Braves, but eventually, it became evident that he wasn’t quite ready to be an everyday catcher at the highest level. The Braves optioned him to Gwinnett a couple of weeks ago after acquiring Jonothan Lucroy. This is actually Contreras’ first stint in AAA despite appearing in nearly 50 major league games already. Because of injuries, he was thrust into action much earlier than the Braves would have liked, but it looks like his experience in the bigs is paying dividends. In his first nine games withe the Stripers, Contreras has been nothing short of spectacular, hitting .429 with three homers and 13 RBIs.