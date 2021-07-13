A full college season in the starting rotation would certainly improve

Maurice J. Radtke, a Litchfield graduate, has one goal every time he enters the ring to throw an implement: throw better than he threw the time before. That attitude and desire to continuously improve led to many, many victories, including the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SLIAC) title in the shot put in 2021. He would also finish sixth in the National Christian Collegiate Athletic Association shot put finals in 2021. In 2020, his season was unceremoniously ended by the coronavirus. But, before that happened, the Panther finished second in the SLIAC Indoor Finals in the shot put, recording a throw of 13.69 meters. But, he had thrown 14.56 meters during the season.