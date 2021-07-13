Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stillwater, MN

COLUMN: It Rained – Wow!

hometownsource.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe may be in a drought, but two weeks ago I watched as a small thunderstorm sat over Stillwater and dropped 7/10’s of an inch of rain in only fifteen minutes. Wow! Water droplets were bouncing off Long Lake. I started to think about how much water we were getting: 0.7 inches covering all of Long Lake, not to mention the rest of Stillwater. Long Lake is about 102 acres according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. That’s 4,443,120 square feet that got covered by 0.7 inches in 15 minutes. 0.7 inches = 0.058 ft. Sq.ft. times ft. = cu.ft. Wow! After, multiplying by 7.48 gallons per cu.ft., that’s 1,927,730 gallons of water that was added to Long Lake in those 15 minutes, plus the water that runs in from the surrounding area and the storm sewers. I’ll bet you didn’t think that little cloud held all that water.

www.hometownsource.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Long Lake, MN
City
Stillwater, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deep Water#Storm Water#Drought#Sewers#The Olympic Committee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fishing
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Tunisian president ousts government in move critics call a coup

TUNIS, July 25 (Reuters) - Tunisia's president dismissed the government and froze parliament on Sunday in a dramatic escalation of a political crisis that his opponents labelled a coup, calling their own supporters to come onto the streets in protest. President Kais Saied said he would assume executive authority with...
SportsABC News

Japan's Horigome wins first ever Olympic skateboard gold

TOKYO -- Yuto Horigome won the first ever skateboarding competition at the Olympic Games, taking gold in men’s street on Sunday in the city where he learned to skate as a kid and where his sport is often frowned upon. The first skateboarding silver went to Brazilian Kelvin Hoefler, who...
SportsNBC Olympics

becomes the first American to win individual foil GOLD 🇺🇸 🥇

Lee Kiefer became the first American woman to win a gold medal in the women's individual foil event and earned Team USA's first fencing medal of the Tokyo games. She defeated reigning Olympic champion Inna Deriglazova 15-13 to capture her first career Olympic medal after finishing fifth in London. Kiefer...

Comments / 0

Community Policy