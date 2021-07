The Green Bay Booyah were down 3-0 at the seventh-inning stretch, and despite a push in the half-inning they were unable to overcome in the 3-2 loss. Green Bay got a run from Max Wagner and Jakob Runnels in the seventh. No other scores took place in the game. Green Bay plays Fond du Lac on the road on Sunday before heading to the All-Star break. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 PM.