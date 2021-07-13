Here’s How Every Pixar Movie Did at the Box Office

The Canadian city of Toronto has starred in many movies over the years, but it rarely stars as itself. It’s been disguised as Chicago, New York, Boston, and more in the past, but never given the Hollywood treatment as its own city. Until now. Pixar’s Turning Red is set in Toronto and offers all of these amazing little Canadian Easter eggs throughout the film. But even if you’ve never visited, the actual story of Turning Red is enough of a draw. Who doesn’t want to watch a movie about a teenage girl dealing with all of the stress and change and difficult family dynamics of growing up by turning into a giant red panda? Like the Hulk but cuter and more relatable.