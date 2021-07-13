Cancel
Pregnant Rachel Riley displays her baby bump in a cherry print summer dress after Countdown filming

By Owen Tonks For Mailonline
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 11 days ago

She's gearing up to welcome her second child.

And Rachel Riley, 35, radiated a healthy pregnant glow after filming Countdown at Media City, Salford on Tuesday.

The mathematician's growing baby bump was showing under a cute black summer dress as she headed home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WzrRG_0aw3gmJr00
Baby on the way: Rachel Riley, 35, displayed her growing baby bump under a cute black summer dress as she headed home from filming Countdown at Media City, Salford on Tuesday

The garment featured a pattern of bright red cherries on green stalks, with the dress finishing just above her knee.

She opted for a pair of flat sandals with brown straps which left her toes on show, the nails painted red to match the fruit on her frock.

The television personality completed her ensemble by carrying a colourful rucksack on her back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UnTDu_0aw3gmJr00
Cheeky cherry: The garment featured a pattern of bright red cherries on green stalks, with the dress finishing just above her knee

Rachel smiled as she left work to enjoy the rest of her day, choosing subtle glamour with black eye shadow and pillar-box red lipstick.

The star headed home to see her Strictly Come Dancing star husband Pasha Kovalev, 41, and their daughter Maven, 18 months.

Rachel recently spoke about her growing family in an exclusive interview with MailOnline.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HxsNc_0aw3gmJr00
Keeping it casual: The television personality completed her ensemble by carrying a rucksack on her back packed full of belongings and a pair of strappy sandals

She explained that she and Pasha felt unsure children were in their future during the early stages of their relationship, but after reflecting on her age and the possibility starting a family may not be easy, they decided to go full steam ahead.

'We've bashed them out! Get the sleep deprivation over in one go is the plan', she explained.

'I'm 35 and I've got friends that are struggling with fertility, and you just never know if you're going to be able to get pregnant.

'We have been really lucky, touch wood and we're very excited. They're great, we weren't sure if we wanted them before and we're just both in love, it's lovely.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cIn6F_0aw3gmJr00
Made up: Rachel smiled as she left work to enjoy the rest of her day, choosing subtle glamour with black eye shadow and pillar-box red lipstick

She continued: 'My first pregnancy was really mild and this one, you barely even notice it. Obviously, I'm chasing after a toddler the whole time, so it's a different experience.

'The first time you focus on the pregnancy and looking at yourself but the second time you know there's a baby coming.

'You're thinking about what the future is going to look like with your family of four, rather than focusing on your stomach looking different. It's an incredible thing the human body and I was lucky my giving birth experience was good.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DsCzk_0aw3gmJr00
Happy family: Rachel, who's married and shares daughter Maven with ex Strictly pro Pasha, is expecting her second child with the dancer

