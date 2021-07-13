Completely Different Movies With the Same Names

There are a lot of different things to do when releasing a movie, but one of them is to remember that it’s going to be released overseas, in other words to different countries, there are different customs and rules that are bound to need attention since what goes in American movies might not fly in other countries. Because of this, it’s often necessary to make a few changes to a movie, no matter that it might change things around enough to make it appear different than what people in the states are used to seeing. If a movie is meant to be successful overseas though it’s important to recall that some cultures don’t think or feel the same way as Americans do about various things and definitely have different beliefs that need to be taken into consideration. If this doesn’t happen it’s already been seen a few times that foreign markets won’t be as accepting of American movies as they need to be in order to make a profit. While domestically a movie might do just fine, it can tank overseas if it’s not going to be adjusted as needs be so that the people of another country can comfortably enjoy the experience.