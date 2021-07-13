Cancel
Fugitive wanted for murder of 19-year-old man shot dead in Seattle's CHOP zone during BLM protests is arrested a year after the killing

By Snejana Farberov For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 11 days ago

A man has been arrested for murder a year after the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man during last year's Black Lives Matter protests in Seattle’s temporary Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) zone.

Lorenzo 'Lil Renz' Anderson was shot dead on June 20, 2020 in the six-block area of Seattle that had been taken over by protesters following the police-related killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Police had identified Marcel Long, 19, as a suspect in the killing, but later learned he had fled the state, court documents filed in August said.

Seattle officers and US Marshals apprehended Long in the Seattle suburb of Des Moines on Monday.

He had been wanted on a $2million arrest warrant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zt3ka_0aw3gBr600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17kVlW_0aw3gBr600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30fnyQ_0aw3gBr600
Bodycam footage released by the Seattle Police Department shows several officers enter the CHOP zone to reach Anderson as protestors yell at them to put their guns down

Members of the US Marshal’s Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force recently determined Long was staying at a Des Moines apartment complex, the agency said in a news release.

Long was seen walking on a local street and was arrested after a brief foot chase. He was booked into the King County Jail on a murder charge, jail records reveal.

Casey McNerthney with the King County Prosecutor’s Office, described Long to KOMO News as a 'danger to the public.'

Anderson and Long had apparently been at odds since 2019, after they were involved in a fight that Anderson lost which was posted on YouTube, charging papers say.

Several people called 911 around 2.20am on June 20 last year to report the shooting.

But responding police officers were met by an angry crowd of protesters and left after someone yelled that the person shot had already been taken to Harborview Medical Center, the charges say.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QNtAC_0aw3gBr600
Long, pictured in images released by Seattle officials during the search for him, was captured in  Des Moines, Washington, after a brief foot chase 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15R0kH_0aw3gBr600
Protesters march through the area known as the Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) in Seattle on June 24, 2020, at the height of the BLM protests

Anderson died at the hospital 33 minutes after the first 911 calls.

An autopsy report revealed that the 19-year-old suffered four gunshot wounds, to his knee, buttocks, hand and shoulder, raising the possibility that he could have been saved had he received medical attention earlier.

Anderson's parents have filed separate wrongful death lawsuits against the City of Seattle and its leadership for allowing the CHOP zone to exist, and for failing to aid the teen as he lay bleeding in the street.

Evan Oshan, an attorney for Anderson's estate and his father, released a statement addressing Long's arrest, reported The Seattle Times.

'We are grateful for the hard work of law-enforcement for finally bringing Marcel Long in,' he said. 'However the flawed political system which allowed the "CHOP" zone to exist and allow lawlessness to reign on Seattle are at the core of why Lorenzo, Black special needs teenager, bled out and died on June 20, 2020.

'This was a preventable and predictable death that occurred, we are holding city officials as well as the admin responsible. Including but not limited to, Mayor Jenny Durkan, various members of the Seattle city council, and others.'

Mark Lindquist, a lawyer representing Donnitta Sinclair, Anderson's mother, said: 'Donnitta is grateful to the police for not giving up and she’s pleased about this step toward justice. The shooter should be held accountable and so should the city.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OZss9_0aw3gBr600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xyeHU_0aw3gBr600

Although protesters kept detectives and crime-scene investigators out of the Capitol Hill Organized Protest zone, several people either contacted police or were interviewed by detectives in the 72 hours after the fatal shooting, the charges say.

One man photographed bloodstains on the pavement and turned shell casings into police, along with notes detailing where they were found, say charging papers. Anonymous tips also identified Long as the suspect.

A Capitol Hill business owner provided police with high-quality video-surveillance footage that showed Anderson and Long talking before Long pulled a gun and pointed it at Anderson, the charges say. Other people tried to detain Long as Anderson walked away, but he ran after Anderson.

When Long and several others caught up to Anderson, the footage captured a fistfight, then Long raised his arm and appeared to fire twice with his gun, the charges say.

