In the past decade or so, every MLB team has begun shifting their infielders to different sides of the infield. Usually, it happens more with left-handed hitters but some teams will do it more than others. In 2021, the New York Mets have shifted the most as they have used a shift in 55.7 percent of plate appearances whereas the Colorado Rockies have shifted the fewest times, as they shift 15.4 percent of the time.