Rebirth Grants Now Available to Humanities-Focused Nonprofits

By Madeline Taliancich
whereyat.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities has announced two new grants to benefit nonprofits in Louisiana. The Rebirth Festival Grant and Rebirth Grant Program will fund festivals and programs with a focus on humanities in the state. The application for both grants has been available since July 1 and will remain open for a little more than a month. The Rebirth Festival Grant application is due August 15 while the Rebirth Grant Program app is not due until August 31.

