Rebirth Grants Now Available to Humanities-Focused Nonprofits

HUNTINGTON — Twenty-three nonprofit groups in five counties will share $412,999 in grants from United Way of the River Cities. The grants were in two categories: safety net and impact. Safety net grants are intended to help meet the basic needs of people in the community. Impact grants are meant to help reduce the need for safety net services by assisting individuals to learn to read, graduate from high school, become more financially stable and provide other skills that make it possible for individuals and families to be more self-reliant.