Rebirth Grants Now Available to Humanities-Focused Nonprofits
The Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities has announced two new grants to benefit nonprofits in Louisiana. The Rebirth Festival Grant and Rebirth Grant Program will fund festivals and programs with a focus on humanities in the state. The application for both grants has been available since July 1 and will remain open for a little more than a month. The Rebirth Festival Grant application is due August 15 while the Rebirth Grant Program app is not due until August 31.whereyat.com
Comments / 0