Monmouth, OR

Western Oregon University Receives Funding from Legislature for Student Success Center

By Lisa Catto
wou.edu
 14 days ago

Western Oregon University will receive $21,615,000 from the state to fund a Student Success Center. Approval came June 24 from the Oregon Legislature. The Student Success Center, which will be located at the center of campus and across from the student union, will serve as a home for several critical campus services. This project will remodel the existing Old Education Building, built in 1965. This project will eliminate at least $1.2 million in deferred maintenance expenses and will create an estimated 200 construction jobs.

