Britney Spears’ high-powered lawyer of choice will now represent her in fight to end dad Jamie’s conservatorship

By Jessica Lester
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tg79K_0aw3dsKm00

BRITNEY Spears has finally named the high-power lawyer of her choice who will represent her in her fight to end dad Jamie's conservatorship.

TMZ reported that the Toxic singer's attorney has agreed to appear in court on Wednesday morning after she signed a legal document stating her wishes to hire the representative.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G5ATN_0aw3dsKm00
Britney Spears has selected a high-powered lawyer to represent her in court Credit: GETTY
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17KVpI_0aw3dsKm00
Matthew Rosengart will represent Britney in court Credit: Greenberg Traurig

Britney, 39, has asked lawyer Matthew Rosengart to attend her conservatorship hearing, which is set to continue in a Los Angeles court tomorrow.

The star had previously set her sights on hiring the Greenberg Traurig partner, who is a former federal prosecutor.

Rosengart has had a list of celebrity clients including Steven Spielberg, Ben Affleck, Jimmy Butler, and Sean Penn.

Sources told the outlet that the lawyer will ask the judge to appoint him as he faces the court for the first time..

While father and conservator Jamie will have to approve of Rosengart's appointment, he is said to have an argument prepared.

The insider revealed the lawyer will argue Britney has a Constitutional right to the lawyer of her choice, despite the conservatorship case being catagorized as neither criminal nor civil.

The source explained: "Britney is entitled to due process, which includes the right to a competent lawyer.

"He'll argue it's absurd for Jamie Spears to have the power to disapprove Britney's choice, because the very purpose of the representation is to get him out."

BRITNEY'S LATEST HEARING

It comes as Britney's conservatorship hearing is set to continue in a Los Angeles court tomorrow.

The hitmaker spoke out for the first time about the appointment during her June 23rd hearing, as she slammed her father and other guardians as "abusive."

Britney said: “I’ve been in denial. I’ve been in shock. I am traumatized. You know, fake it till you make it.

“But now I’m telling you the truth. OK? I’m not happy. I can’t sleep. I’m so angry. It’s insane. And I’m depressed. I cry every day.”

However, Britney will most likely not be heard from directly during this second court date, US Weekly revealed.

ATTORNEY DOESN'T THINK SHE WILL GET OUT OF CONSERVATORSHIP

Despite her desperation for it to end, attorney Goldie Schon told The Sun Spears might not be successful in getting out of her conservatorship arrangement.

“I really don’t think she will be able to get out of it. I just don’t think it’s possible," she said ahead of tomorrow's court date.

She continued: “This conservatorship has been in effect for how long? And now she's claiming she's been asking for the conservatorship to be dissolved. Why hasn't it been? There's a reason.”

The expert attorney noted that the public doesn’t know what happens in Britney’s world behind closed doors.

She noted: "We do not live in their house, we do not know what goes down, we don't know her mental breakdowns, and we do not know the extent to which she may be unable to make the most basic decisions."

Schon said a conservatee can possibly sue her conservators, but she isn’t sure there would be any merit, at least in Britney’s case.

The legal expert explained: “She could ask for counsel to discuss it, sure, but I doubt it will amount to much.

“Theoretically, she can ask for counsel through their conservatorship. What could or would she sue for?"

"Intentional infliction of emotional distress, any lawyer can come up with anything to create litigation.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NEE4S_0aw3dsKm00
Britney's hearing is set to continue tomorrow in Los Angeles Credit: Reuters

