RHOC’s Braunwyn Windham-Burke & ex Sean sued for $25K after ‘violently injuring’ driver in accident months before split

By Teresa Roca
The US Sun
The US Sun
 11 days ago

REAL Housewives of Orange County stars Braunwyn Windham-Burke and her ex Sean were sued for $25,000 after “violently injuring” a driver in a car accident months before announcing their separation.

The Sun can exclusively reveal Braunwyn, 43, and Sean, 53, were sued in January 2021 for personal injury in the amount of $25,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F8oUP_0aw3crLQ00
Braunwyn and Sean were sued for $25,000 Credit: Bravo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xZfBq_0aw3crLQ00
Sean was accused of causing 'violent injuries' during a car accident Credit: Instagram

Sean was the driver of the car, which is in Braunwyn’s name.

The plaintiff claimed he was driving his Honda Civic on the I-5 Freeway in Tustin, California at the time of the accident.

The court papers read: “As plaintiff’s vehicle came to a complete stop due to traffic, their vehicle was rear-ended by Sean Burke. Following the impact, plaintiffs were violently jarred and jolted around the interior of their vehicle resulting in personal injuries and damages.”

The complaint claimed the defendants had a “duty to care to operate their vehicle in a safe, lawful and careful manner,” but “negligently owned, maintained, operated, and/or drove a motor vehicle and breached their duty of care.”

The plaintiff claimed the “grave” injuries were a “direct and proximate cause of defendant’s negligence.”

The plaintiff claimed to have suffered wage loss, loss of use of property, property damage, hospital and medical expenses, and more.

Braunwyn and Sean did not respond to the lawsuit.

The Plaintiff requested to dismiss the case in March.

💍 Follow all our latest news & stories on Real Housewives.

The lawsuit came months before Braunwyn and Sean announced their split on Instagram Live Monday night.

The former Bravo star revealed she would be moving to Hawaii for the remainder of the summer, while her ex is finding a new place.

She explained: “We are packing up this house, the one we filmed in last year, and we are moving. We have decided jointly that we are going to take a few months apart.

“We haven’t decided if, after this little experiment of having a few months apart, if we are gonna come back together and live together as friends and family, or if we’re going to just keep the kids in the house and we’ll come in and out."

She added: ”We need a break. We need some space right now. We made the decision that taking some time apart is a good choice. We love each other. We are family, we are friends.”

Braunwyn and Sean tied the knot in 2000 and share seven children: Bella, 20, Rowan, 18, Jacob, 15, twins Curran and Caden, 8, Koa, 6, and Hazel, 3.

In December of 2020, the housewife came out as a lesbian and shared that she had a new love interest.

In early June, news broke that Braunwyn was dating another Real Housewives alum, Fernanda Rocha.

The Sun exclusively revealed shortly after that Fernanda was actually still married to a woman named Tessa Rocha when she began a romantic relationship with Braunwyn.

Last month, Braunwyn opened up further about her situation with both Sean and Fernanda, as she claimed they were on good terms.

She said: “We don’t have any plans to divorce, not to say we won’t ever get divorced. There’s no reason to right now.

"Neither one of us is in a relationship that is going to lead to marriage. So for now, we don’t have any plans.”

Braunwyn was fired, along with Kelly Dodd, from RHOC after two seasons on the show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uXLea_0aw3crLQ00
The Bravo stars share seven children together Credit: Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jyBut_0aw3crLQ00
They married in 2000 Credit: Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AgCxI_0aw3crLQ00
Braunwyn was fired from RHOC after two seasons Credit: Bravo

