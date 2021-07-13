Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Time to Schein: The DeVonta Smith, Jalen Hurts Combo Is Going to Be DREAMY This Season

247Sports
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdam Schein explains why the Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith duo has the potential to be a lethal combo for the Philadelphia Eagles.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devonta Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jalen Hurts#Eagles#American Football#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Lane Johnson Reveals Eagles’ Nickname For DeVonta Smith

The Philadelphia Eagles made it clear how much they wanted DeVonta Smith back in April, trading up to draft the Heisman Trophy winner. Thus far, Smith has made good on his first-round status, impressing teammates in OTAs and minicamp. The next step is training camp this month before the season opens in September.
NFLPosted by
EagleMaven

EAGLES NOTEBOOK: DeVonta Smith, Rat Memories

The dog days of summer are here for football fans. Another Sunday arrived without any football to watch unless you count that other kind of football with Italy and England playing in the Euro Final. There are still 10 more weeks before the real stuff arrives, but the good news...
NFLbleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: X marks the spot for DeVonta Smith?

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... As the offensive coordinator with the Indianapolis Colts, Sirianni had TY Hilton (5-foot-10) as his X receiver, and Hilton’s a guy who is a force on the inside with his size and shiftiness but with his route running ability can line up on the outside against the best corner on any defense. When Sirianni was a wide receivers coach with the San Diego Chargers, he had a completely different X receiver in terms of height with Keenan Allen (6-foot-2). Devonta Smith is 6-foo0, prototypical X receiver who lines up on the outside but also lined up in the middle as well; in fact he lined up on the inside 37% of the time in 2020. Just to make it clear, the X receiver doesn’t always have to be lined up on the outside, its simply the guy with the best hands and separation on the team; in terms of location the X is usually lining up opposite of the tight-end. Why? It adds some dimension to an offense, so the defense has to account for every receiver from sideline to sideline. With a guy who has hands, size and speed like Smith, the Eagles are in a great position when he’s on the field with Dallas Goedert and Zach Ertz.
NFLallfans.co

DeVonta Smith: Connection with Hurts already ‘feels like old times’

Philadelphia Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith and quarterback Jalen Hurts are ready to pick up where they left off. The former Alabama stars were reunited when the Eagles selected Smith with the No. 10 overall pick in this year’s draft, and the wideout said the return of his chemistry with Hurts has been instantaneous.
NFLchatsports.com

Eagles news: DeVonta Smith can’t wait to play with Jalen Hurts again

DeVonta Smith #6 (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Can you believe, before the Philadelphia Eagles drafted DeVonta Smith in Round 1 and Landon Dickerson in Round 2 of the most recent NFL Draft, that they hadn’t taken a single player from the Alabama Crimson Tide’s football program since 2002? It seems ridiculous when you think about it, but it’s true.

Comments / 0

Community Policy